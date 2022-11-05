Inside the box score: Key stats from Penn State’s blowout of Indiana

Penn State got contributions from all over the roster in a 45-14 victory over Indiana in Week 10. The 31-point victory was highlighted by a standout performance by freshman running back Kaytron Allen and a defense that saw everyone getting in on the action with tackles for loss, sacks, or an interception. It took a little bit of everything to come away with a decisive victory on the road a week after a tough loss to Ohio State.

The final score was just about as telling as the box score was in explaining just how Penn State won this game. But there were certainly some stats that stand out above some of the others from this one, like Penn State coming away with six touchdowns in seven red zone possessions (the game ended with Penn State in the red zone and just working the clock) and 21 points off three Indiana turnovers.

Here is a look at some of the key stats from Penn State’s big road win at Indiana to kick off November on a winning note.

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State: 15 of 23, 229 yards, 1 INT, -2 rushing yards

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] may not have tossed a touchdown in this game, but he did drop one perfectly in place for tight end Theo Johnson that may have been a touchdown if Johson held on to the football. But Clifford did make some good passes with Mithcell Tinsley being his top go-to option. Clifford now sits just 16 yards shy of Penn State’s all-time passing record, currently held by [autotag]Trace McSorley[/autotag]. Expect that record to go down next week against Maryland.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State: 18 attempts, 86 yards, 3 TDs, 72 receiving yards

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The brilliant freshman season from [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag] continued in this game with a solid all-around performance. Allen scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns and racked up some big yardage on two pass plays by using his feet and vision to gain yards after the catch.

Penn State defense: 196 yards allowed, 6 sacks, 3 interceptions

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Penn State had contributions from all over its roster in this win. Six different players were credited with a sack and three different players picked off a pass ([autotag]Dani Dennis-Sutton[/autotag], [autotag]Kalen King[/autotag], and [autotag]Daequan Hardy[/autotag]). [autotag]Kobe King[/autotag] led the team with 2.5 TFL as Penn State had 16 TFL in the game.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State: 9 of 12, 75 yards, 2 TDs

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fans have been clamoring for more of [autotag]Drew Allar[/autotag] in the offense, and they got it here. Maybe not exactly how some would have preferred, but Allar got a chance to get some good playing time in a comfortable situation. Allar had two touchdown passes and showed off some good game management and defensive recognition when running the offense.

Mitchell Tinsley, WR, Penn State: 5 receptions, 63 yards

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mitchell Tinsley came up with some good catches for Sean Clifford and ended the game as Penn State’s leading receiver, even though he did not get in the end zone.

Big passing plays (15+ yards): Penn State 7, Indiana 1

Nov 5, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) attempts to hurdle Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Tiawan Mullen (3) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

If there has been one weak spot for Penn State’s defense, it has been giving up some big plays over the middle of the field. Outside of one play midway through the first quarter, those were non-existent against Indiana. Penn State had a decisive upper hand in big passing plays with 186 yards gained on 7 plays of 15 yards or more to Indiana’s one 35-yard pass.

Penn State also doubled up Indiana on big running plays (10+ yards)

