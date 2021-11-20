Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Penn State’s win over Rutgers

Penn State took care of business in front of their fans in Beaver Stadium on Saturday with a full team effort in all phases of the game. Penn State’s defense was automatic against Rutgers and the offense, despite playing with a backup quarterback for the majority of the game, ended up turning in a nice showing against the Scarlet Knights. And once again, Penn State had a reliable afternoon in the special teams department.

Things may have started slowly on offense, but the final box score looked pretty encouraging for the passing game while continuing to show some concerns on the ground. Fortunately for Penn State, Rutgers had no answers for the Penn State defense as the Nittany Lions celebrated a 28-0 victory to clinch a winning season.

Here’s a look at some of the key stats from the game.

Christian Veilleux: 15/24, 235 yards, 3 TD

Coming off the sideline in relief of a banged-up and potentially ill Sean Clifford, Christian Veilleux turned in an impressive showing in his collegiate debut. The freshman completed 15-of-24 pass attempts for 235 yards and three touchdowns, each to a different receiver.

Veilleux also added 36 rushing yards, good for second-most in the game and for the team.

Total yards: Penn State out-gained Rutgers 407-160

Things started off slowly for both teams on offense as Penn State and Rutgers traded punts on 12 consecutive possessions to start the game before Penn State managed to put some points on the scoreboard late in the second quarter. Neither team was having much success picking up yards in the first half, but Penn State ended up wearing Rutgers down in the second half and big plays resulted from it.

Penn State’s defense had Rutgers clamped down all afternoon with just 160 yards given up to the Scarlet Knights. Penn State managed to accumulate 407 yards with a decent split between passing and rushing yardage.

Penn State wins turnover battle

There was just one turnover in the game, and it went to Penn State. Jonathan Sutherland picked off a pass by Rutgers quarterback Noah Verdal in the second half as Penn State was putting the nails in the coffin for the Scarlet Knights. The interception didn’t necessarily go down as a game-changing play as Penn State appeared to be in firm control all afternoon with its defense, but it is always key to win the turnover battle.

Jahan Dotson: 52 receiving yards, 1 TD

Penn State didn’t need a big game from their star wide receiver, Jahan Dotson, although a stat line of 52 yards on three receptions with a touchdown may not help Dotson’s chances of bringing the Biletnikoff Award home to Happy Valley. Of course, Rutgers did well in coverage early in the game and Dotson can only be tied down for so long before he makes a play.

Not coincidentally, Penn State’s first touchdown drive is when Dotson finally got in the stat sheet with his first catches of the game, including a touchdown catch on a well-designed and well-executed play in the second quarter.

Keyvone Lee: 41 rushing yards, 1 TD

Penn State is about to go into the final game of the regular season still in search of a running back to go over the 1200-yard mark in a game. Even for a team that came into the season with what was expected to be a bit of a running back by committee, the fact nobody has managed to rush for 100 yards even once is surprising.

A week after coming close to a 100-yard game, Keyvone Lee was Penn State’s leading rusher against Rutgers with 41 yards on 13 carries. Lee’s 41 yards was a game-high as well. Lee also added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring for the game.

Rutgers rushing yards: 67

Penn State has had trouble this season against teams with a formidable rushing attack. The Nittany Lions entered the week ranked eighth in the Big Ten against the run, and Rutgers had been averaging 145 rushing yards per game. If there was an area for Rutgers to capitalize, it would have seemed to be on the ground. But Penn State was ready for it and held the Scarlet Knights to just 67 rushing yards as a team.

Backup quarterback Johnny Langan was the leading rusher for Rutgers with 18 yards, and running back Aaron Young was held to just 17 yards on seven carries. Penn State made sure Isaih Pacheco never got any momentum and forced Rutgers to make plays through the air with Noah Vedral.

Advantage: Penn State.

Total combined punting yards: 787

Penn State and Rutgers exchanged punts on 12 consecutive possessions to open the game, and it was a Big Ten fan’s dream. Also, it surely had the attention of voters with a ballot for the Ray Guy Award. Penn State’s Jordan Stout and Rutgers punter Adam Korsak put on a punting exhibition throughout the first half, and Stout got fewer opportunities in the second half as the two outstanding punters combined for nearly 800 yards of punts.

