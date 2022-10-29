Inside the box score: Key stats from Penn State’s loss to Ohio State

A quick glance at the box score from Penn State’s 44-31 loss to Ohio State shows the Nittany Lions had some things go in their favor. But as is so often the case against an opponent the quality of Ohio State, the crooked number in the turnover department often spells doom for the underdog.

Penn State had to play a nearly perfect game in order to give Ohio State a stiff challenge, but four turnovers led to 21 Ohio State points in a 13-point game. There is rarely any coming back from that against any team, never mind one of the top teams in the country.

Here is a look at some of the key stats from the box score of Penn State’s second loss of the season.

Sean Clifford: 32-of-47, 371 yards, 3 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Things did not start well for [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] with two interceptions thrown on Penn State’s first two possessions of the game, but Clifford calmed things down and led a confident offense into the fourth quarter. But the turnovers popped up again in the fourth quarter with a lost fumble and an interception as Ohio State exploded with big plays on both sides of the football.

C.J. Stroud: 26-of-33, 354 yards, 1 TD

Penn State did a pretty solid job defensively of not allowing C.J. Stroud to make many big plays… until the fourth quarter. Stroud felt some pressure at times but got comfortable taking advantage of plenty of open space in the middle of the Penn State defense.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: 10 receptions, 185 yards

Marvin Harrison Jr. won the one-on-one battle with Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. The Buckeyes receiver led all players with 185 yards on 10 receptions, many of those coming in the middle of the field and any time Ohio State needed a big gain.

J.T. Tuimoloau: 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL, 2 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR, 1 touchdown

You won’t have to look very far to find your defensive player of the week. It was Ohio State defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau who was in the middle of every big defensive moment for the Buckeyes, especially in the fourth quarter with a pick-six and recovery of his own forced fumble of Sean Clifford.

Parker Washington: 11 receptions, 179 yards, 1 TD

This was a big game for the big wide receivers, and [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] did his part for the Nittany Lions. Washington was targeted 14 times and came down with 11 of them for 179 yards and a 58-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Team rushing yards

Penn State ended the game with more rushing yards than Ohio State, although the Buckeyes had their running game have an impact when it needed it the most. Penn State out-rushed Ohio State 111-98 with [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag] leading the effort on the ground with 76 yards and a touchdown. [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] added 45 yards on 14 carries.

But Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson’s 41-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter moments after Penn State took a lead turned the game upside down for good. Henderson only had 78 rushing yards, but he took advantage of the best opportunity to take off in a clutch moment.

