Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Nebraska’s win over Indiana

The Nebraska Cornhuskers finally did it! On Saturday, they defeated the Indiana Hoosiers 35-21 ending a nine-game FBS losing streak. It also marked their first victory under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Nebraska now moves up to 2-3 with a conference record of 1-1.

Nebraska got big offensive performances from Anthony Grant and Trey Palmer. Grant rushed for 136 yards, while Palmer had eight receptions for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Special teams’ play also came up big. In the second quarter, Chris Kolarevic blocked a punt, which was scooped up by Malcolm Hartzog and returned for a touchdown.

Let’s take a look at two key stats from Saturday’s victory.

Indiana: 2-15 on 3rd down

Indiana’s offense struggled to develop sustained drives. They converted only two of their 15 third-down opportunities. It was a welcome sight for Nebraska’s defense, which is allowing the fifth-most yards per game in the FBS.

For the Hoosiers, it was a far cry from their typical performance. It marked a new season-low in third down conversions and third down conversion percentage. Last week, they were 12-25 on third down against Cincinnati.

Hopefully, Nebraska’s defense can continue to build upon this newfound momentum.

Indiana: 2.9 yards per rush

Once again, let’s take a look a Nebraska’s defense. This season, their offense showed signs of life. Their run game, in particular, led by Anthony Grant has been impressive. However, their defense was abysmal, as they allowed 35.5 points per game across their first four contests.

Saturday was their best defensive performance of the season, thus far, and the change started with the run game. Nebraska’s defense surrendered only 67 rushing yards; their previous season-low was 175 rushing yards against North Dakota.

In addition, Nebraska did it in efficient fashion. Entering Saturday’s game, their defense was allowing 5.7 yards per carry, and they gave up only 2.9 yards per carry to Indiana.

