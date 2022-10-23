Inside the box score: Key stats from Penn State’s 45-17 win over Minnesota

Penn State turned in a solid effort in Week 8 to score a needed rebound victory over Minnesota. A week after being decimated by Michigan, the Nittany Lions got a full team effort victory from its team, and the box score seems to reflect that. The running game was evenly split, the senior quarterback had a solid night, and a star receiver finally reached the end zone for the first time this season.

The defense also did its job and made sure Minnesota never had much of a chance catching up as the game unfolded in the second half.

Here are some of the key stats from Penn State’s whiteout game victory over Minnesota.

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State: 23 of 31, 295 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) gestures from the line of scrimmage during the second quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State’s sixth-year quarterback had himself a fine night throwing the football after an interception in the first half. [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] passed for nearly 300 yards and four touchdowns as the offense came alive in the second quarter and continued to flex in the second half.

Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State: 79 yards, 2 TD

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman running back [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] led the Nittany Lions with his 79 rushing yards, and he reached the end zone twice. Singleton also added 28 receiving yards on two receptions.

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State: 77 yards

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Penn State’s other freshman running back, Kaytron Allen, added to the young 1-2 punch on the ground with 77 rushing yards. Allen found some good holes at times and showed how he can burst through them.

Parker Washington, WR, Penn State: 70 yards, 1 TD

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) runs with the ball while trying not to be pushed out of bounds by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Beanie Bishop (7) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The drought is finally over for Penn State wide receiver [autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] as he scored his first touchdown of the season against Minnesota. And it was a thing of beauty as he went up to the high point on a deep ball to the end zone and came down with the score despite having a defender pulling back on his head as they fell to the ground.

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota: 102 yards, 1 TD

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

In a game where Minnesota was breaking in a new starting quarterback, the game plan had to be to contain Mohamed Ibrahim. But to his credit, Ibrahim showed why he is one of the Big Ten’s top running backs with 102 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown, late in the first half.

Penn State defense: 7 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 interception

Oct 22, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji’Ayir Brown (16) intercepts the ball intended for Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens (22) during the third quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Minnesota 45-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

After getting shredded by Michigan the previous week, Penn State;’s defense played with a bit more pride at home under the bright lights in Beaver Stadium. There was still room for improvement with Minnesota scoring 17 red zone points on three trips. [autotag]Ji’Ayir Brown[/autotag] had the only forced turnover for the defense with a second-half interception, which led to a touchdown by the offense.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire