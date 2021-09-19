Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Penn State’s win over Auburn

Penn State defeated the Auburn Tigers in perhaps one of the most exciting games we have seen in college football this year. We saw players from both teams shine.

Let’s take a look at the box score from key players throughout this game.

Penn State Offense

Sean Clifford – 28/32, 280 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception

Sean Clifford continues to build his confidence with his first year with a new playbook, showing off his athleticism and making big plays when it mattered most.

Noah Cain – 19 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown

Penn State struggled to find their momentum in the run game for most of the night. However, Cain got it going late in the second half, including a fourth quarter touchdown.

Jahan Dotson – 10 receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown

Dotson is continuing to put himself on the map and show why he is one of the most slept on wide receivers in the 2022 draft class. From making catches in heavy traffic, to throwing a terrific pass down field, Dotson is really an exciting player to watch on the Penn State offense.

Brenton Strange – 4 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown

Clifford found success in the game by using the tight package that Penn State historically has moved the ball efficiently with. Strange made some big plays in the first half, including one catch that brought them to the red zone and lead to a Jahan Dotson touchdown.

Penn State Defense

Penn State’s defense saw a few struggles throughout the game. Their run defense certainly had a tough time taking down Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. However, the Nittany Lions defense made the big plays in crunch time. One of the defensive keys for Penn State to win tonight was to have a big showing from their linebacker duo, and they certainly showed out, both finishing top three in tackles.

Auburn Tigers Offense

Bo Nix – 21/37, 185 yards

Bo Nix had a solid game and did what he needed to do to move the offense down field, despite not a ton of passing.

Tank Bigsby – 23 carries for 102 yards and 2 touchdowns

Tank Bigsby had an impressive game. As a sophomore, he is continuing to put himself on the map and show, as an underclassman, why he is one of the best running backs in the country, running with patience and elusiveness while being tough to take down.

Kobe Hudson – 4 receptions for 66 yards

We didn’t see a ton of production in the passing game from Auburn tonight, as they saw more efficiency in the run game. Hudson did have a key drop, but he still ended up being the top receiver for Auburn.

Auburn Tigers Defense

Auburn’s defense got involved early in this game. However, they did give up some big plays that ended up being key turning points in this game. Regardless, it was still a nice showing against a top ten team in the country.

