Inside the box score: Key stats from Penn State’s thumping of Michigan State

You don’t even have to look at the box score to know just how much Penn State dominated Michigan State in the final game of the regular season. The final score pretty much sums it up quite nicely, because it was every bit as lopsided as the 42-0 score would suggest. And it could have been even worse if the Nittany Lions didn’t leave some points on the field in the first half.

Penn State’s defense continued to do what it does best with pressure on the quarterback and stuffing the run. And the offense put together a big night on the ground from its rushing leaders and got a big night through the air from its starting quarterback.

Here is a look at some fo the key stats from Penn State’s big win over the Spartans.

Drew Allar: 17/26, 292 yards, 2 TD

After leaving the previous game with an apparent shoulder injury, Drew Allar showed no real signs of rust against Michigan State. Allar had another game without an interception thrown, which is incredible regardless of the opponent, and he had some big plays along the way.

Kaytron Allen: 15 attempts, 137 rushing yards

Penn State got another rock-steady performance out of Kaytron Allen as he picked up his second 100-yard rushing game of the season, and his first against another FBS opponent. Allen had a long run of 50 yards to help boost his rushing total but he proved to be too powerful for the Michigan State defenders to bring him down easily.

Nick Singleton: 18 attempts, 118 yards, 1 rushing TD, 68 receiving yards

Kaytron Allen wasn’t the only 100-yard rusher for Penn State this week. Nick Singleton finally picked up his first 100-yard game of the season, and he needed every possession to get there. Singleton had 94 rushing yards before his final carry of the night pushed him over the century mark.

Singleton also had a big reception for a 53-yard gain and 72 total yards after the catch on two receptions. In all, Singleton had 188 total yards from scrimmage. Not a bad way to end the regular season.

Michigan State rushing offense: -20 yards

Penn State arrived in Detroit with one of the nation’s top rushing defenses, and it showed. With 7 sacks of Michigan State quarterback Katin Houser and with the help of a loss of over 20 yards on a ball snapped over the quarterback’s head, Penn State held the Spartans to -20 rushing yards as a team.

Nate Carter, one of the Big Ten’s top running backs this season, was limited to just 39 yards on 8 carries. Houser was taken down for a total loss of 41 yards and had the ball sail over his head for an additional loss of 21 yards.

Red zone points: 39

You know you are in for a good night when you enter the red zone six times and put points on the scoreboard all six times. It is even more helpful when you can put 39 points on the scoreboard in those six red zone trips.

Penn State did feel like it left some points on the field in the first half but that was not the case after halftime.

While Penn State had six red zone trips, Michigan State had just 8 plays on the Penn State side of the 50-yard line. None of them were in the red zone, and none of them came after halftime.

Penn State shutouts in 2023: 3

With the win in Detroit against Michigan State, Penn State’s defense recorded three shutouts this season. Penn State did not allow a point to Iowa, UMass, or Michigan State. It is the first time a Penn State team had three shutouts in the same season since 1978, as noted by Rich Scarcella of The Reading Eagle.

#PennState is on the verge of posting its third shutout this season. That hasn't happened since the 1978 Lions blanked Ohio State, TCU and Kentucky. — Rich Scarcella (@nittanyrich) November 25, 2023

This was also the first time Penn State ever recorded a shutout against Michigan State. The all-time series between the two schools has seen Penn State get shutout on three occasions, but this was a first for the Spartans.

10-win seasons under James Franklin: 5

The win brings Penn State’s season record to 10-2, the firth time the Nittany Lions have recorded at least 10 wins in a single season under James Franklin. In his 10th season as the head coach of Penn State, the team has won at least 10 games in exactly half of his seasons., one year capped at 9 wins and it looks more clear that the 2020 and 2021 seasons were more abnormal for the program than the norm.

Of course, this does not excuse the lack of wins against Ohio State and Michigan or missing out on a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But it is worth appreciating the level of sustained success that has been established in Happy Valley.

