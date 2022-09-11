Inside the Box Score: Key stats from Nebraska’s loss to Georgia Southern

Well, the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost to the Georgia Southern Eagles 42-45.

It was a disappointing loss for the Cornhuskers, who entered this season with hopeful expectations. Now, they have dropped to 1-2, and they will face the #7 Oklahoma Sooners next Saturday.

Against the Eagles, Nebraska’s offense played well. Running back duo Anthony Grant and Ajay Allen continued to impress, as the pair rushed for a combined 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback Casey Thompson did miss open receivers on a few plays, but overall, he threw for 318 yards and recorded four total touchdowns.

However, the defensive side of the ball was another story. Let’s a further look at their performance. Here are two key stats from Saturday’s game.

Georgia Southern: 642 total yards

That number speaks for itself. In 2021, Nebraska’s defense did not allow any opponent to reach 500 yards of total offense in a single game. Their season-high was 495 yards, which came against Ohio State.

In fact, 642 total yards is the most yardage Nebraska’s defense has given up in a single game since September 8, 2012, against UCLA.

The Eagles were able to march down the field with ease. This is not an isolated incident, either, as Nebraska’s defense looked shaky against Northwestern and North Dakota.

The Cornhuskers have some work to do to turn their season around, and it starts on defense.

Georgia Southern: 7.8 yards per rush

Nebraska’s defense has simply not been able to stop the run. Through three games, the Cornhuskers have allowed opponents to rush for a combined 622 yards.

On Saturday, the Eagles were able to amass 233 rushing yards, while averaging an efficient 7.8 yards per rushing attempt.

For perspective, Morgan State, who had a 2-9 record last season, held the Eagles to 5.4 yards per rushing attempt last week.

