Inside the box score: Key stats from Penn State’s big win at Auburn

Penn State improved to 3-0 with its most impressive overall performance early in the season. Penn State’s 41-12 victory at Auburn on Saturday was one that turned more than a few heads as the Nittany Lions got some big performances from their future stars on both offense and defense. And the veterans helped out in a big way too.

When a team wins by 29 points, there are bound to be some terrific stats to drool over, and that was the case following Penn State’s big win down south against the Tigers. Here is a look at some of the key stats from key players from Penn State’s dominating performance at Auburn in Week 3.

Sean Clifford: 14 of 19, 178 yards, 15 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 25 receiving yards

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) changes the play during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

The only thing [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag] didn’t do against Auburn was kick, punt, or play defense. Otherwise, he did a little bit of everything to help Penn State take the win. Clifford moved into second place on the Penn State all-time passing leaderboard, he caught a big pass for a nice gain, and he picked up 15 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown on a drive after taking a big hit from an Auburn defender.

Nick Singleton: 10 carries, 124 yards, 2 touchdowns

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

For the second time in three career games, [autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] hit another gear and left the defense in the dust. Singleton notched his second career 100-yard game just three games into his college career. Singleton had a 54-rushing touchdown to put the game well out of reach and he averaged 12.4 yards per rushing attempt.

He sure looks like the hype was legitimate.

Brenton Strange: 6 receptions, 80 yards

AP Photo/Doug McSchooler

Penn State got a solid showing from its top tight end, [autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag]. Strange was targeted seven times and he hauled in six of them for a game-high 80 receiving yards. Strange added 59 yards after the catch on his opportunities, including bouncing off an Auburn defender for additional yardage.

Parker Washington: 4 receptions, 58 yards

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Parker Washington (3) makes a catch against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag] still hasn’t had the big game performance Penn State expects to get out of their top returning receiver from a season ago, but Washington came up with a couple of nice catches to help move the ball down the field.

Washington was targeted five times and he caught four of them to make the most of his opportunities.

Abdul Carter: 6 tackles (all solo), 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions fans waive a flag and cheer from the upper deck during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t just the freshmen running backs making things happen for Penn State. Freshman linebacker [autotag]Abdul Carter[/autotag] had quite the active afternoon by tying for the team-high six tackles and consistent pursuit. Carter forced a fumble by Auburn quarterback TJ Finley late in the first half to give the Penn State offense the football at midfield shortly before halftime. Carter’s sack of Robby Ashford put Auburn in a 3rd and Goal from the Penn State 23-yard line midway through the third quarter.

Ji'Ayir Brown: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions celebrate after a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown was a key player for the Nittany Lions defense with one turnover, a forced fumble, and five tackles in the game. Brown came up with big plays to help Penn State set the tone on defense, especially in the second half.

Red Zone Points: Penn State 31, Auburn 6

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This game could have been much different if it were not for the Penn State red zone defense. Auburn worked their way into the red zone on two possessions in the first half of the game but came away with just a pair of field goals. They accounted for Auburn’s only red zone points on four trips inside the Penn State 20-yard line.

On the flip side, Penn State came away with 31 points on five red zone trips, highlighted by four rushing touchdowns combined by Clifford, Singleton, and Kaytron Allen.

Penn State defense: 4 turnovers forced, 6 sacks, 11 TFL

Sep 17, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) closes in on Auburn Tigers running back Jarquez Hunter (27) during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

It was a great afternoon for the Penn State defense, especially in the second half. the Nittany Lions roughed up Auburn quarterback TJ Finley and held running back Tank Bigsby to just 38 rushing yards in the game. Auburn had some promising drives in the first half but the defense closed the door on the Tigers and forced the home team to settle for field goals.

