Inside the box score: Key stats from Penn State’s dominant win over Maryland

Penn State’s defense was the story of the game for the Nittany Lions in a blowout victory at home against Maryland in Week 11. If you need further proof of that, just take a look at the box score.

While Penn State got a big day on the ground from one of its star freshmen running backs, the offensive box score didn’t yield a ton of a results that standout and make you take notice. The defense, however, was a much different story.

Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz deserves props for setting his defense up for a big game against a struggling Maryland offense, which was coming off a disappointing outing on the road last week at Wisconsin.

Here’s a look at some of the key stats from Penn State’s decisive victory over the Terrapins in Week 11.

Total yards: Penn State 413, Maryland 134

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The game really was as lopsided as the box score would indicate. Penn State’s defense didn’t allow Maryland to cross the 100-yard mark on offense until late in the third quarter, and there wasn’t much more to give after that either.

Meanwhile, Penn State racked up over 400 yards of offense despite a less-than-electrifying afternoon for much of the offense. It was more of a slow burn on offense. But it worked just fine.

Sean Clifford, QB, Penn State: 12 of 23, 139 yards, 1 TD, 13 rushing yards

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) walks on the field during a warm up prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

While it was not the most explosive day in the box score for [autotag]Sean Clifford[/autotag], it was a historic one. Clifford needed just two passes on the first offensive series of the game to become Penn State’s new all-time leading passer. He passed Trace McSorley to become the new passing leader in program history. Clifford didn’t have any turnovers, but he did have a few plays he would likely wish to have a second crack at.

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland: 11 of 22, 74 yards

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) looks to get rid of the ball before being tackled by Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon (51) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight week, Taulia Tagovialoa was held to fewer than 80 passing yards. For a player who started off the season as one of the Big Ten’s leading passers, that is a pretty shocking development for the Maryland offense. Tagovailoa was given mercy midway through the fourth quarter as Billy Edwards Jr. took over leading the offense for the rest of the game.

Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State: 122 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Nick Singleton[/autotag] had two touchdown runs that covered 72 yards on a pair of 4th-and-1 situations. Not bad! The freshman running back star recorded his third 100-yard rushing game, his first since a road blowout of Auburn in Week 3, and odds are it may not be his last.

With two rushing touchdowns, Singleton broke the tie with teammate [autotag]Kaytron Allen[/autotag] for the most rushing touchdowns by a freshman in school history. The two players entered the game tied for the program record with eight each. We’ll see if Allen can catch up next week at Rutgers.

6: Catches by Penn State tight ends

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Theo Johnson[/autotag] and [autotag]Brenton Strange[/autotag] each caught three passes from Sean Clifford. The two combined for 78 yards and a touchdown to lead the passing attack. But they were the only two players to record more than one catch in the game for Penn State late into the fourth quarter.

[autotag]Parker Washington[/autotag], [autotag]Mitchell Tinsley[/autotag], and [autotag]KeAndre Lambert-Smith[/autotag] combined for three receptions for 41 yards.

7: Sacks by Penn State defense

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive tackle Zane Durant (28) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the first quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Nittany Lions brought steady pressure up front all game long, and Taulia Tagovailoa felt it from the jump. Penn State’s defense recorded seven sacks in the game a week after racking up the sack total at Indiana. Former Maryland defensive lineman [autotag]Chop Robinson[/autotag], who was a team captain for the game, contributed two sacks to the Penn State total.

15: Pushups by James Franklin

OK, so this one won’t be found in the box score. Instead, you have to go to the video to do the counting yourself. After costing his team 15 yards for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the first half, Penn State head coach James Franklin dropped and gave the team 15 pushups as a form of self-discipline at the end of the drive.

