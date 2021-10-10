Inside the box score: The key factors that lead to a Penn State loss
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Penn State held onto the lead for well over the majority of this game. However, penalties really hurt them big time and it came back to bite them. And the offense was a mess after the injury to starting quarterback Sean Clifford.
Let’s take a look at the key factors that lead to Penn State eventually losing this football game.
Penn State Offense
Quarterback
Sean Clifford: 15/25, 146 yards and two interceptions
Ta’Quan Roberson: 7/21, 34 yards and two interceptions
The quarterback play today just wasn’t there. After an ugly start, there wasn’t a ton that happened throughout the game. Both quarterbacks struggled, although Clifford had things moving and leading to point son the scoreboard against the Iowa defense.
Running Back
Noah Cain: 8 carries for 15 yards
Despite an early touchdown, Cain and the rest of the running back room really struggled the entire game. The running backs continue to struggle this season, despite off a promising performance last week against Indiana.
Wide Receiver
Jahan Dotson: 8 receptions for 48 yards
KeAndre Lambert-Smith: 5 receptions for 61 yards
Parker Washignton: 3 receptions for 26 yards
We saw tons of speed by the receivers throughout this game, but they still couldn’t get the job done today.
Penn State Defense
As usual, Penn State defense played very well throughout the game. This game as a whole relied heavily on the Penn State defense. There were key plays throughout this game that helped them, but penalties came back to bite them.
Jaquan Brisker – 1 interception
Ellis Brooks – 14 tackles
Arnold Ebiketie – 9 tackles, 1 sack
Iowa Offense
Quarterback
Spencer Petras: 17/31, 195 yards, two touchdowns and one interception
Spencer Petras struggled immensely throughout this game. He really couldn’t get the ball moving at all today, along with every other offensive player during this game.
Running Back
Tyler Goodson: 25 carries for 88 yards
Goodson had a decent game, but still couldn’t move the ball well today.
Wide Receiver
Nico Ragaini: 4. receptions for 73 yards and a touchdowns
The passing game was up and down throughout this game, but Ragaini turned it on late in the game.
Iowa Defense
Iowa’s defense, like Penn State’s, was lights out for much of this game. As mentioned, Clifford didn’t play in the second half and the Hawkeyes really took advantage of that. Iowa also didn’t have the lead until late in the game, edging past the Nittany Lions.
Team defense – 4 interceptions
Jack Campbell – 9 tackles
Jack Koerner – 7 tackles
1
1