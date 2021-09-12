Inside the Box Score: The key factors in Penn State’s fashionable win

Penn State looked stellar on both sides of the ball today. We saw involvement from several receivers and running backs throughout the game.

Let’s take a look at the box score from key players from both teams.

Penn State Offense

Sean Clifford – 21/29 230 yards and a touchdown

Clifford looked like a much more confident quarterback today. Not sure if it was the jitters of playing under a new offensive coordinator for the first game last week, but he looked more comfortable against Ball State today.

Noah Cain – 20 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown

Cain was involved early in this game. One point that is worth noting is that Cainn didn’t see action for almost two and a half quarters last week against Wisconsin. Today, he had a very productive game, despite what the stat line shows.

Keyvone Lee and Devyn Ford also showed a lot of promise and the Penn State backfield as a whole was exciting to watch.

Jahan Dotson – 5 receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown

We talked about shiftiness in the running back room. Talk about shiftiness in Dotson. Dotson. Dotson continues to put himself on the map as a slept on receiver prospect in college football.

Penn State Defense

Penn State’s defense was lights out all game. They played like they hadn’t missed a beat since last week. The secondary played just like every fan and analyst had hoped for. Tariq Castro-Fields and Ji’Ayir Brown locked down Ball State’s receivers all game. Joey Porter Jr. also had himself a game, even getting involved in some trash talk early.

Ball State Offense

Drew Plitt – 25/39, 176 yards, 0 touchdowns and two interceptions

Plitt just couldn’t find his rhythm on the offense today. As mentioned, their offense as a whole struggled all game to get it moving.

Carson Steele – 7 carries, 18 yards and a touchdown

Steele is a true freshman and he definitely showed quite a bit of promise to his game. He had his ups and downs, but he also showed off his speed and elusiveness late in the game.

Justin Hall – 6 receptions for 42 yards

Hall was one of the players mentioned to keep an eye on for this game, but he struggled to do much of anything with how strong and Penn State’s secondary was throughout the game.

Ball State Defense

Ball State’s defense was just getting eaten alive all game. As soon as they found their groove, Penn State’s defense found a way to make big stops throughout the entire game.