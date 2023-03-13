Inside the Ben Powers deal

Mike Florio
·1 min read

Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers cashed in on Monday, with a four-year, $52 million deal to join the Broncos.

Here’s a look at the details of the deal, which will become official on Wednesday (barring a change of heart).

1. Signing bonus: $13 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $2 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2024 base salary: $12 million, fully guaranteed.

4. 2025 base salary: $11.49 million, $1.5 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing. The amount becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

5. 2026 roster bonus: $500,000, due on the fifth day of the 2026 league year.

6. 2026 base salary: $11.99 million.

7. 2025-26 per-game roster bonuses: $30,000 per game; $510,000 per year.

It’s basically a two-year, $27 million deal — with all of it fully guaranteed. It’s up to the Broncos whether to continue in 2025 and 2026.

Inside the Ben Powers deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories