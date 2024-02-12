Inside Allye Pennington's path to averaging 24 points as freshman for East Robertson basketball

CROSS PLAINS — The Pennington name has become synonymous with volleyball at East Robertson since Jamie Pennington was hired as the school's coach in 2020.

Jamie's youngest daughter is threatening to change that.

Reese Pennington led East Robertson volleyball to two consecutive TSSAA sectionals and was named District 8-A MVP in 2020 and 2021. After Reese graduated, Katie Pennington took her place. Katie earned district MVP and All-State honors as a junior this season as East Robertson reached the Class A state tournament.

Allye Pennington plays volleyball, too, but her 547 digs this fall were merely an appetizer for what she's done this winter. She's averaging 24 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals on 50 percent shooting for East Robertson (19-4), wasting no time in announcing herself as not just one of the best freshmen, but one of the best players, in Middle Tennessee.

Jamie, his parents and his brother all played volleyball. He doesn't have a solid answer for why Allye gravitated toward basketball, in contrast to her family history. All he can do is sit back and marvel at her rise.

"She's worked hard in the offseason, she's grown a lot, but honestly, I didn't expect this," Jamie said. "I expected her to maybe average double digits and play a role on this team, but she's exceeded my expectations. She really, really, really puts the work in."

Allye originally liked softball most, but basketball quickly became her passion. She idolizes Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark but looks up to her father as well. She'd frequently be at the gym with Jamie, who played college basketball at Volunteer State. Jamie never cut her slack — "he was always going all out," Allye said — but Allye's been able to beat him 1-on-1 for about a year now.

East Robertson girls basketball coach Kenyatta Perry knew earlier that he had a future star on his hands. East Robertson's high school and middle school teams share a practice gym, and by the time Allye was a seventh-grader, Perry could tell she was a cut above.

East Robertson's Allye Pennington (15) drives the basket past White House Heritage's Claire King (13) during a high school basketball game Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Cross Plains, Tenn.

Pennington came off the bench during East Robertson's summer scrimmages. After all, the bulk of a team that was coming off a District 8-A championship was back, including Katie Pennington and double-digit scorer Ida Bernard. But Allye's time as a reserve was destined to be short-lived.

"As soon as you inserted her into the game, the team plays different, the effort changes, the speed of the game changes," Perry said. "She was able to bring that out of the team."

Pennington scored 37 points against Liberty Creek in her first varsity game. She's since topped that twice, scoring 43 points against Jo Byrns on Jan. 26 and 39 points against Greenbrier on Feb. 2.

"My first game, I was nervous at first, and then I made my first few couple of plays," Pennington said. "And I was like, 'I’ve made it. This is what I’ve been waiting for.'"

It wasn't long into the season — Perry thinks it was probably the third game — that opposing teams began to engineer defenses specifically for Pennington. As Christmas drew near, Jamie could tell things had begun to wear mentally on her, if only slightly. It wasn't just from facing "junk defenses" like the box-and-one, but from the lofty expectations Allye had set for herself with her early scoring spree.

Since the start of the new year, though, Allye's scoring average has only risen.

"She's just going out and playing ball," Jamie said. "I think it's really shown."

