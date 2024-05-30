Inside Alex Karaban’s decision to return to UConn and how the Huskies’ roster fits around him

Upon waking up Wednesday morning, decision day, the day he’d been dreading for the last two weeks, Alex Karaban’s mind wasn’t made up.

He spent the morning having conversations with his agency, Dan Hurley and the UConn coaches before ultimately deciding just before 3 p.m. that his best option was to spend another year refining his skills in college.

Spending most of his time in Chicago since the Hartford championship parade, Karaban met with the Boston Celtics before putting on a solid performance at the NBA Draft Combine in mid-May. He devoted the next two weeks to working out and contemplating the decision, and met with a second team, the Portland Trail Blazers, on Tuesday, a day before the choice had to be made.

“The past two weeks have been stressful and really, it was hard on me,” Karaban said Thursday on a call with local reporters from his hotel room in Chicago. “I was going back and forth every day, all of the conversations that I had, it started to become a little stressful and it was messing me up a lot. Some days I thought I was going to be a UConn Husky and some days I thought I was going to be an NBA player, day-to-day it seemed like it changed. It was not a fun time…

“Now I’m so excited. I had the gut feeling going back is the better option for me and I know it will pay off, too. I’m beyond excited. I can’t wait… It’s a blessing to be able to put on the jersey for at least another year.”

Karaban, widely projected to be a second round pick, called his time at the Combine “a success” and felt he “killed” his team workouts, but hopes to spend another year maturing with the potential to vault into the first round.

“I always felt like I’ve been underappreciated, whether that was in high school or whether that was during my first two years, so I think just proving myself and really showcasing my talent this season, I truly believe I can take a big jump this season and I know the coaches believe that too,” he said.

A starter on both national championship teams, Karaban has the experience and the knowledge to step up as a leader and will naturally step in as a main face of the program.

“I know this upcoming season, with the coaching staff and everything we’ve talked about, I know I could be a possible All-American, I know I can take those huge jumps and be one of the best players in the Big East this upcoming season too,” he said. “I’m willing to take those challenges on and really continue to prove myself and continue to help UConn win championships.”

The Huskies are competing for a third straight national title, which hasn’t been accomplished in more than half a century.

“Going for the three-peat is the No. 1 goal and I think we’re more than capable of doing that,” Karaban said. “Right now, with what the coaching staff’s built up, national championships are the expectation.”

With just one scholarship spot remaining as its busy offseason settles down, UConn could decide to use it on an international project like it has in the past with a player like Apostolos Roumoglou, or Hurley and staff could opt to leave it open.

With Karaban the main focal point, here’s how the rest of the roster fits around him:

Guards

Returning for his graduate year, his third in a UConn uniform, Hassan Diarra is expected to step into a much larger role, potentially as a starter, after the significant jump that helped him earn Big East Sixth Man of the Year last season. Diarra will likely share the point guard position with incoming freshman Ahmad Nowell, a physical defender and a skilled playmaker who was ESPN’s No. 34 ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class.

After losing both Tristen Newton and Cam Spencer to graduation, UConn added former Saint Mary’s standout Aidan Mahaney to bolster the backcourt with a play style that incorporates strengths of both. The Huskies were also able to return sophomore Solo Ball, who showed promise in 11.5 minutes per game as a freshman but fell out of the rotation as the season went on. Hurley said the staff is “betting heavy” on the remaining members of what was a top recruiting class in 2023.

Forwards

Jaylin Stewart, another member of that class who will see more time, was an important part of the rotation playing behind Karaban as the season went on. The two could potentially share the court with Stewart playing in the three spot, which would likely be shared with incoming five-star Liam McNeeley, one of the program’s top recruits all-time.

McNeeley, the No. 9 player in ESPN’s 2024 rankings, presents similarly to Karaban at 6-foot-7 and is expected to be one of the best shooters in his class. The Huskies also have young talent in sophomore Jayden Ross and four-star freshman Isaiah Abraham, who could each play their way into reserve roles on a roster that may be Hurley’s deepest-ever.

Centers

Now the longest-tenured Husky, Samson Johnson waited his turn behind stars Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan and now has his time in the starting spotlight. Johnson came back from a foot injury that ended his 2022-23 season just a game in and was a critical piece backing up Clingan along the 2023-24 championship run.

Averaging 16.1 minutes and starting in seven games as Clingan dealt with his own foot injury, Johnson provided 5.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting a team-best 72.5% from the field – thanks, in part, to his slew of dunks. The new “two-headed monster” at center will include Michigan transfer Tarris Reed Jr., a junior who the staff believes can continue to elevate his game after gaining valuable experience with the Wolverines. Little-used sophomore Youssouf Singare can also take steps to contribute at the five.