Inside Alabama football locker room halftime conversations that flipped game vs. Tennessee

Nick Saban wrapped up his halftime interviews. Then he went to the Alabama football locker room, where he needed to find a way to motivate his team to somehow reset to find a way to go beat Tennessee.

What to say to your players when you're trailing 20-7, had just given up a touchdown off a 10-play, 80-yard drive in about three minutes and have an offense that can't move the ball much?

Saban kept it simple.

"I walked in at halftime after they scored right before the half," Saban said. "I said, ‘Everybody here has got a choice. Everybody has a choice to make. What do you want to accomplish, what do you want to do? Everybody’s got to choose what they want.’”

Alabama chose winning. The No. 8 Crimson Tide scored 27 unanswered points in the second half while shutting out the Vols to defeat No. 15 Tennessee 34-20.

Alabama (7-1, 5-0 SEC) emerged a completely different team in the second half. It looked like one group of players swapped out jerseys and pads with another group.

A productive halftime served as the foundation for that change.

"We just told everybody, keep fighting," defensive back Malachi Moore said. "This is what we do. We’re built for situations like this. If we want to be a good team, we’re going to have to fight through adversity. That’s what we did out there today. We really came together as a team and went out there and finished the game."

No team seems to find itself in adverse situations quite like this one. Still, the older players needed to remind the younger, less experienced players not to get down.

"Keep your head in the game," running back Jase McClellan said he told younger players. "Keep focus. Come into the game, play 30 minutes. We had another 30 minutes to play. That’s what we were focusing on.”

McCellan said the team knew it had to pick up the intensity. The team knew it needed to come out with a better mindset and a better scheme.

And it did. Chris Braswell said it was all business at halftime. Alabama had some things to clean up, and it wanted to get back to the standard, playing fast and playing hard.

Well, Alabama did. Twenty-seven points, 225 total yards, 122 rushing yards, 103 passing yards, two field goals and three sacks, all after halftime. Alabama's defense gave up only 129 yards, no scores, had two fourth-down stops and scored off a sack/fumble return.

"A pretty fun second half," Saban said.

