Inside AJ Storr’s decision to join Kansas basketball, and coach Bill Self's hopes for him

LAWRENCE — AJ Storr wants to win.

It’s one of the reasons he decided not to remain in the 2024 NBA draft process, because during it he was told how much the NBA loves winning players. Although he expressed appreciation for his time at Wisconsin this past season, and remarked the year went well, he was also frustrated to see the season end in the round of 64 of the NCAA tournament. As he evaluated where he wanted to continue his college basketball career, Kansas looked to him like a place he could enjoy success.

So, as he discussed his arrival on campus earlier this month, it’s not a surprise what accomplishment he highlighted that the Jayhawks have enjoyed a number of times. He knows KU didn’t advance as far in the NCAA tournament last season either. This upcoming season is about winning another national championship, like Kansas did again back in 2022.

“Really, just, the history of KU, it speaks for itself,” Storr said. “I think six national championships? Coach (Bill) Self got two of them himself. Really just the history of it speaks for itself.”

Storr is continuing to learn about that Kansas basketball history. He’s continuing to become more comfortable on a new campus. But he’s still enjoying being in Lawrence, and all of that should come in time.

Storr, a junior guard, sees himself as someone who brings experience both as someone who’s been in postseason play and as someone who’s familiar with the varying playing styles at this level. He’s known for his ability to score, as someone who led Wisconsin in scoring this past season, but noted he wants to bring defense as well. He’s willing to be coached, and understands Self is the type of coach who’ll challenge him and motivate him to be the best version of himself.

Self himself said Storr undoubtedly has to be one of their best players, and highlighted Storr’s scoring ability. But speaking of defense, and rebounding as well, Self is looking for more. Self wants to see Storr get to a place where he defends and rebounds as well as he scores.

“I do think that he’s got a chance to be as good an athlete/player as we’ve had in a while,” Self said. “But I don’t think he plays all areas of the game as well as he does when the ball is in his hands.”

Another thing that has a chance to help Storr, who spent his freshman year with St. John's, is he knows what it’s like to play against Kansas. Last summer, when the Jayhawks took their trip to Puerto Rico to play in some exhibition games, Storr competed in a couple of the games. He was with the Bahamian national team, and according to a KU release averaged 15 points and five rebounds across the two appearances.

How much something like that will help Storr, who’s been an all-league honoree at both of his previous stops, will be determined in time. Storr is also going to work this offseason on his ball-handling, shooting consistency, conditioning and flexibility. But it’s an experience he hasn’t forgotten.

“It was actually crazy,” Storr said. “It’s actually crazy to think about it. But, yeah, it’s just crazy.”

Then with Wisconsin, guard AJ Storr shoots the ball past James Madison forward Raekwon Horton during a NCAA tournament game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 22, 2024.

