Advertisement

Inside the ACC negotiations with SMU’s billionaire boosters | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to dish about what went down behind the scenes of SMU’s decision to leave the AAC for the ACC. Spoiler alert … multiple billionaires were in on the negotiations. Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.