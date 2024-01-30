Inside 4-star Chauncey Gooden's Clemson football recruiting trip, including going down the slide

Chauncey Gooden survived the famous slide during this past weekend's Clemson football Junior Day.

The four-star Lipscomb Academy offensive lineman also continued to build a strong relationship with offensive line coach Matt Luke, who was hired into that role in December after previously being in that same position at Georgia.

"His energy is just contagious," Gooden told The Tennessean. "You always want to be around coach. He's a great dude and I'm definitely excited to be in this relationship with him."

Gooden, who will be a three-year starter this fall, is the No. 6 recruit in Tennessee and No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the country according to the 247Sports Composite in the Class of 2025. He is the top offensive lineman recruit in the state.

Gooden has a who's who of college football programs among his top-10 schools, includes 2023 national champion Michigan and 2021 and 2022 national champion Georgia. Also included in his top 10 are Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Gooden said his Clemson visit was beneficial in his recruitment to the ACC school in that he obtained a good impression of the program.

"Clemson is that one big family and they care for you as a person," he said. "And they definitely want to make you better as a person."

At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Gooden has anchored Lipscomb Academy's offensive line the past two seasons. But his size didn't deter him from going down the slide in Clemson's football complex.

"I did (go down it)," Gooden said. "I almost hurt myself, but it was good. I just went down it the one time.

"It was cool. It's definitely different. Not every school has something unordinary like that. But it was definitely good."

Why Chauncey Gooden wants to visit Colorado football, Deion Sanders

With a college football recruiting dead period approaching, Gooden said he will wait until March to start making more college visits.

He doesn't have a plan yet on when he will announce his college football commitment.

"I wouldn't say I have a timetable right now, but I'm definitely really getting excited about what's going to happen in my recruitment," he said.

Gooden said he'd like to plan offseason visits to Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Oregon and Tennessee.

Gooden said he met Colorado coach Deion Sanders at a camp at Jackson State when Sanders was the coach.

"I think it's a place you can become a better person, a better player and learn things about the game you may not know," Gooden said. "I think you can get that at Colorado."

And why Missouri? Well, Gooden believes the Tigers are on the rise.

"I feel like Missouri is a team that is going to come up and surprise you," Gooden said. "I think they have something to prove. Their offensive line coach (Brandon Jones) is a great guy. It's always just good love with Missouri and their fan base is crazy."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Clemson football recruiting: Chauncey Gooden on junior day visit