Inside the 2017-18 Red Wings: Bracing for a new kind of streak

A mismanaged salary cap situation will make it difficult for Detroit to turn things around quickly, lest the losing seasons start piling up like the playoff runs once did.

For a quarter century, the Red Wings were a perennial lock for the playoffs. Their famous streak of 25 consecutive postseason appearances came to a screeching halt in 2016-17, and now it's difficult to imagine how soon Hockeytown will again be in position to compete for the Stanley Cup.

All signs point to starting a streak of a different kind.

MORE: Fantasy Hockey Top 200 rankings

Detroit has a salary cap mess of epic proportions on its hands thanks to more than a few ugly contracts given to aging or underperforming assets, all of which won't come off the book for at least two years. In 2017-18, the Red Wings have more than $45 million committed to players over 30. Only Mike Green's $6 million cap hit will disappear before next season. And in a head-scratching move, they handed 33-year-old Trevor Daley a three-year, $9.5 million deal this summer.

For a team coming off a 79-point season, this is a poorly managed situation bound to blow up in Ken Holland's face, if it hasn't already.

Henrik Zetterberg, the last bastion of the Red Wings' championship era, is 36 and already faces rumors about retirement. There's gobs of potential in players like Anthony Mantha, who's been itching to break out as one of the NHL's best young goal-scorers, and Dylan Larkin, who is almost certainly better than last season indicated, but they're shackled by the veterans in a league that increasingly favors youth and speed.

MORE: John Tavares’ dilemma and the best of the rest in 2018 NHL free agency

Adding insult to injury, Holland has been locked in a bitter summerlong contract dispute with another promising player, Andreas Athanasiou, whose agent has threatened to bolt for the KHL. The Wings will only have $900,000 in cap space when Johan Franzen is placed on long-term injured reserve before the season, so a trade of some sort is on the way if and when Athanasiou signs.

All told, it's difficult to identify the bright spots for one of the NHL's storied franchises. It'll take some magic to turn things around quickly, lest the losing seasons start piling up like the playoff runs once did.

Detroit Red Wings schedule 2017-18

The Red Wings open the 2017-18 season at home Oct. 5 against the Wild to christen Little Caesars Arena. They shouldn't get too comfy in the new digs, though, with a grind of an October schedule ahead: Eight of Detroit's next 12 games are on the road. And it leads to another four-game trip to start November.

MORE: Stanley Cup odds for all 31 teams

In March and April, the Red Wings wrap up the season with 12 of their final 19 games away from home. Even with the difficult road stretches, they'll travel the fourth-fewest miles of any team (34,759) and play only 12 back-to-backs. And if it's another consolation, a total of 12 Wings games will be nationally broadcast on NBC's networks.

Red Wings' key offseason additions

Trevor Daley (free agent), P.A. Parenteau (free agent)

Red Wings' key offseason departures

Tomas Nosek (expansion draft)

Red Wings' projected lineup

Forwards

Tomas Tatar - Henrik Zetterberg - Gustav Nyquist

Justin Abdelkader - Dylan Larkin - Anthony Mantha

Darren Helm - Frans Nielsen - Andreas Athanasiou

Tyler Bertuzzi - Riley Sheahan - Luke Glendening







Defense

Danny DeKeyser - Trevor Daley

Niklas Kronwall - Jonathan Ericsson

Xavier Ouellet - Mike Green





Goalies

Jimmy Howard

Petr Mrazek



MORE: The best active NHL player at every jersey number, 1 to 97

Red Wings' best-case scenario is …

Henrik Zetterberg is still capable of playing at an All-Star level. He leads the Red Wings in points, playing in all 82 games for a third consecutive year. Gustav Nyquist may not be the star fans once hoped, but he tops 50 points on Zetterberg's right wing and Tomas Tatar on the other. How good is Dylan Larkin? He answers that question in a big way, setting career highs in goals and points thanks to a chemistry with Anthony Mantha, who gets to 30 goals for the first time. Somehow, the Red Wings' defense doesn't fall apart. Petr Mrazek looking like his 2016-17 self, reclaims the crease and Detroit sneaks into the playoffs, showing everyone their demise was a bit exaggerated.