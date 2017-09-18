Inside the 2017-18 Coyotes: A bright future in the desert

There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the future of the Coyotes.

After wandering through NHL obscurity for the past five or so years, the Coyotes are finally positioned to find the light at the end of the tunnel they've been rebuilding for some time now.

Keeping up with the Coyotes' missteps and failings can be exhausting in and of itself. Arizona has missed the playoffs each of the past five seasons, and has the fourth-worst winning percentage over that stretch. Included in that is a 2014-15 season in which the Coyotes lost at the right time, finishing with the second-worst record in the NHL ahead of a prized top-of-the-draft board that featured Connor McDavid and Jack Eichel. And then, Arizona claimed the third spot in the draft lottery, losing at the game of losing.

Their arena and staying-in-Arizona status continues to be in limbo, casting a darker cloud over the franchise than any losing season can. An uncertain future can be a lot more taxing and a cause for pessimism versus a win-loss record.

But (and here comes the tone shift) what the Coyotes have done, and continue to do under new general manager John Chayka, is accrue a stable of young, talented hockey players, the likes of whom should mature at the same time, and, when ripe, give the Coyotes a crop that should yield some pretty positive results.

Just to rifle off players in the organization who will be 23 or younger when this season begins: Max Domi, Brendan Perlini, Clayton Keller, Christian Dvorak, Lawson Crouse, Dylan Strome, Anthony Duclair, Jakob Chychrun and Christian Fischer.

That group doesn't include Tobias Rider, who turns 25 in January. The Coyotes also now have a few strong, veteran players to go along with Oliver Ekman-Larsson, including fellow defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson, and center Derek Stepan.

These are all reasons for optimism when looking at a Coyotes franchise that, quite frankly, hasn't had much of that to go around of late.

Arizona Coyotes schedule 2017-18

Though the Coyotes season begins on the road, Oct. 5 against the Ducks, they'll return home to the desert for both their home opener and a home-and-home series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Arizona will open Gila River Arena Saturday, Oct. 7 before playing the first ever regular season game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas three days later Oct. 10, also its lone broadcast this season on NBCSN.

The Coyotes also embark on a five-game road trip in the first month of their schedule, traveling to play the Islanders, Rangers, Devils, Flyers, and Red Wings, in that order. After returning home for a quick two games at the beginning of November against the Sabres and Hurricanes, the Coyotes head back on the road for a difficult three-game trip, beginning with a back-to-back against the Capitals and Penguins, before finishing two nights later against the Blues. It also concludes a stretch of nine straight games against Eastern Conference opponents.

A home game against the Jets Nov. 11 leads into another road trip, with the Coyotes next four in visiting arenas: at the Jets, at the Canadiens, at the Senators and at the Maple Leafs. In the first two months of the season, 17 of the Coyotes' 28 games are on the road.

Arizona will get its first crack at the defending Western Conference champion Predator to open their 2018 slate, at home Jan. 4. The Coyotes travel to Nashville for a road matchup two weeks later.

Coyotes' key offseason additions

Derek Stepan (trade), Niklas Hjalmarlsson (trade), Antti Raanta (trade), Adam Clendening (free agent), Brandon Hickey (trade)

Coyotes' key offseason departures

Shane Doan (retirement), Mike Smith (trade), Connor Murphy (trade), Anthony DeAngelo (trade), Radim Vrbata (free agent), Chad Johnson (free agent)

Coyotes' projected lineup

Forwards

Max Domi - Derek Stepan - Anthony Duclair

Clayton Keller - Dylan Strome - Tobias Rieder

Brendan Perlini - Christian Dvorak - Jamie McGinn

Lawson Crouse - Nick Cousins - Jordan Martinook







Defense

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Niklas Hjalmarsson

Alex Goligoski - Adam Clendening*

Kevin Connauton - Luke Schenn





*Jacob Chychrun injured

Goalies

Antti Raanta

Louis Domingue



Coyotes best-case scenario is ...

In a broad sense, just staying the course. Arizona's young roster probably isn't ready to threaten for a playoff spot, yet, but if there's a division Arizona could surprise in, it's certainly the Pacific. The Oilers, Flames, and Sharks all seem like safe bets for the postseason, and it's likely the Central could send five teams the playoffs again. But each of those Coyotes division rivals is also a major injury away from being in perhaps an insurmountable predicament.

