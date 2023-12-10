Inside the 10 minutes that cost Mizzou basketball a rare Border War win in Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Anthony Robinson II slowed down as he reached the arc. The freshman was cruising on the fastbreak. Nobody had been in the area code when he picked up the ball at the edge of the Tigers’ own perimeter, and nobody was in sight when he crossed the half.

So, surely, since no Jayhawk was particularly close as Robinson went up for the easiest of layups — a lifeline and all-but-assured freebie for a flailing Missouri men’s basketball team that had about 14 minutes to dig itself out of an 11-point hole — the speedy freshman was going to convert.

Wrong.

Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. had hustled, stormed, willed his way back to his own basket. He swung an arm over the 6-foot-2 Missouri freshman’s shoulder and came up with a thundering block, which may have caught an arm but no foul was called. He stood in place for a few seconds and lapped up the adoration of the frenzied KU crowd.

“They come to our place,” Adams said postgame, “we have to make sure they don't have easy buckets.”

Welcome to Allen Fieldhouse.

That’s how it’s been for Missouri for the past 24 years, and little changed Saturday evening as Mizzou fell 73-64 at the Phog as No. 2 KU chalked up a fourth straight win in the Border War, extending a 24-year-and-change winning streak over the Tigers on their home court.

This matchup looked a little less like the one that has seen KU win by a combined 65 points over the past two meetings. The Tigers dug deep in the game’s opening spell, leaping out to an eight-point lead in the first 11 minutes.

Even with four minutes, 26 seconds to go in the first half of the Border War, Missouri was doing something few predicted: Beating Kansas in Lawrence.

And in the final 14 minutes, Missouri outscored the Jayhawks by two points.

But the 10 minutes in the middle were MU’s undoing.

“I thought our guys played an unbelievable first half outside of the middle 10 minutes of the entire game,” Gates said, “meaning the last five (of the first half) and then the first five in the second half.”

Missouri foward Aidan Shaw (23) and Kansas forward Elmarko Jackson (13) fight for a rebound during a college basketball game at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

Gates will give you a simple answer for what went wrong during the first half of that 10-minute spell.

“They scored,” he said postgame, “we didn't.”

True.

In the span of 4:26, Kansas went on a 12-0, game-altering run. Go back another minute and 30 seconds, and that run leaps to 20-2. On the other end of the break, the Jayhawks stifled each and every Missouri attempt at getting back in the game — none more so than the Adams block.

But the game had quickly slipped out of MU’s hands long before that. And it can’t be pinned on one sole problem.

Gates was happy with how the Tigers emerged from the break defensively, stifling KU’s ability to pull further away. But MU couldn’t come up with the points, either.

And there were the self-inflicted wounds.

With less than a second to go before the half, MU guard Tamar Bates fouled Kevin McCullar Jr. in the corner. It was the second time Missouri had fouled on a 3-point attempt in four minutes, with the other resulting in a four-point play.

“We fouled some 3-point shooters,” Gates said, “which are things you can’t do, especially on the road — against anyone.”

And the Tigers turned it over 12 times — fewer than Kansas’ 16, but conversely, more than the 11 assists they created.

“Ultimately,” Gates said, “for our team to win, we can't be in the negative in assist-to-turnover ratio.”

Gates said the gameplan was to “force (Kansas) to do something different that they hadn't done as much,” meaning taking the ball out of star center Hunter Dickinson’s hands up close. The Tigers manned up in the post with Dickinson and sagged off Adams.

After a slow start from the field — 2-of-12 as the Tigers jumped out to an early lead — KU recovered. Adams finished 7-of-13 from the field with 17 points.

The Missouri Tigers huddle during a college basketball game against Kansas at the Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 9, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan.

“If a team’s not gonna guard one of our best players then that's up to them,” Dickinson said, “but I mean, KJ made them pay.”

Not just Adams, but their Naismith Award candidate at center woke up, too.

The Jayhawks outrebounded MU 42-25. Dickinson finished with five offensive boards, all in the second half, as part of a 16-rebound outing. He converted that into seven of his 13 points.

“Now ultimately, big Dickinson, he had (done) a great job of getting over the top, meaning post fronts and different looks where guys would lob it over,” Gates said. “I don't think he got one tonight. He scored off second-chance points. That's another thing that we have to correct. … Our perimeter defense was excellent. We just got to be able to secure some of those second-chance, long rebounds.”

There were some sure signs Missouri is growing up. A game that has produced two blowouts since the rivalry’s revival in 2021 was nothing of the sort in the 2023 edition — which as it stands is the last one scheduled for Lawrence, Kansas.

For the first 14 minutes, the Tigers looked in control. For the final 14 minutes, they were competitive.

But they got in their own way in the middle, and that was enough for Kansas.

“I'm proud of those 14 minutes. I'm very proud,” Gates said. “I thought they were an excellent 14 minutes. We were able to silence the crowd a little bit. … And we'll have to just figure out what's next in terms of how we can keep getting better.”

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Inside the 10 minutes that cost Mizzou a rare Border War win in Kansas