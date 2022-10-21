'Insanity if you keep doing the same thing': Cleveland Browns tackle preparation issues

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

BEREA — During a discussion on the Browns’ study habits outside team headquarters, Joel Bitonio remembered the time he literally bit the bullet.

The All-Pro left guard was attending a chef-cooked dinner at the home of Hall of Fame-bound left tackle Joe Thomas. One of the featured dishes was duck, shot by devoted outdoorsman Thomas.

“It was really good, except I did find a bullet in mine, which kind of scared me a little bit,” Bitonio said Thursday. “Just a little shrapnel or whatever. It was in my mouth.”

Drafted in 2014, Bitonio was recalling how he spent time with veterans such as Thomas and guard John Greco, who taught him what was required to be a professional. That issue arose Wednesday when Browns free safety John Johnson III questioned the commitment of his teammates, calling them out for their lack of preparation.

“When practice is over and our day is done, you can't just run out of the building and forget about your job,” Johnson said. “I think we need everyone in this building to really be a hundred percent in on the task at hand. Right now, I think we're at a place where that's not the case.”

Losers of three in a row, the Browns realize it is time to bite the bullet and hunker down with their playbooks and iPads.

At 2-4, they have a chance to make a move in the AFC North, visiting the Baltimore Ravens (3-3) Sunday and hosting the Cincinnati Bengals (3-3) for a “Monday Night Football” clash on Halloween.

But there are dire issues to fix, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is leaning on the players leadership committee with weekly meetings, which Bitonio said are more frequent than in Stefanski’s previous two seasons. For the most part, each position group is represented by a veteran. Johnson is a member of the committee, as is Bitonio.

“We wanted to have constant communication with him,” Bitonio said of Stefanski. “I look at the O-line room and I make sure guys are studying and getting ready. Jacoby [Brissett] has the quarterbacks. It’s important.

“It’s just one of those things that no page is unturned this week and throughout the season, really. If you don’t try and fix something when you’re losing games, I think that’s kind of crazy. It’s insanity if you keep doing the same thing over and over again. We’re just trying to work and find a way to get a win.”

Browns safety John Johnson III celebrates during the first quarter of a game against the Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C.

Johnson suggested getting together for group study sessions after the day in Berea is done. Bitonio said he’s never had to go to a teammate’s house for that, but has offered suggestions to younger players.

“If it’s anything, it’s just like, ‘This is what I watch on Wednesdays, I watch a couple games. I break down the pass rush on Thursday.’ You just kind of explain to ‘em,” Bitonio said. “If you need to sit in a meeting for a while. Jacoby calls guys all the time. ‘What about this route?’ or ‘What do you think about this?’ or ‘Why didn’t we do this in the game?’ There’s definitely a good connection in that aspect.”

Bitonio acknowledged that a teammate’s suggestion may carry more weight.

“From a coach, you hear it all the time, you’re coached every day,” Bitonio said. “When a player approaches you about something, at least from my perspective, there’s a respect of that, where you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this guy’s telling me….’

“Like if Myles Garrett is telling me, ‘Hey, I think you should do this’ or ‘Do it that way’ or ‘This is what I do,’ like he’s done it, he’s a great player in this league so you look at him. If Nick Chubb is telling you to do something, you know this guy does everything right.”

Bitonio said “it’s definitely not an effort thing” at the heart of the Browns’ problems.

“I think guys are bought in, guys want to play hard, but some guys might not understand what it takes to play at this level. How much film you have to put in, how much extra time you have to put in,” Bitonio said. “Everybody's job on the team — coaches, players — is to get them to understand.

“We're working through that and we're making sure guys know like, ‘This is your job. This is the NFL. You have to be ready to go if your number's called or not.’ Every game is that important.”

Bitonio said he didn’t believe Johnson meant that the Browns don’t want to win. Four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper said Thursday that Johnson’s remarks could be interpreted “in a lot of different ways.”

But Cooper agreed that the Browns can amp up their preparation. He said he’s arriving earlier to the facility and taking better care of his body.

“There’s always more you can do here,” Cooper said Thursday. “When you go home, maybe you can watch a little less TV and more film. Maybe you can sleep less and watch more film, study the playbook. Maybe you can come in earlier. Maybe that's what he meant by that.”

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah touched on the “100%” part of Johnson’s criticism.

“You can take the best team in the NFL right now and I'm sure if you asked them, ‘Are y'all 100% bought in?’, they'll probably give you, ‘Not 100%,’” Owusu-Koramoah said. “Everybody is working to get to a certain level which they excel at their highest peak. I think that's what that statement actually meant. He's focusing on, ‘Hey, not everyone's 100%.’

“He may even be referring to himself, he may be referring to a specific person, or just the team in general. Coach will tell you the same thing. We always need to focus on being 100% and getting to that 100% each day, so that's what I'm focused on.”

Cooper previously played for the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders, and said having a players leadership committee is not unusual.

“The important thing is you don’t have to be a part of the leadership group to be a leader,” Cooper said.

