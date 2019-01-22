This insane stat explains Patriots QB Tom Brady's amazing accuracy originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady owns the NFL playoff record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception, a streak that actually ended in Sunday's AFC Championship Game win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady's accuracy is legendary, but the most impressive part of it might be his ability to complete passes with throws that have a small chance of being intercepted. Check out the stat below from Pro Football Focus, which illustrates how Brady gives his wide receivers, tight ends and running backs the best chance possible to catch the football.

Yeah, Tom Brady is good. That's the lowest percentage of turnover-worthy throws of any QB since 2016. pic.twitter.com/NQxX0p21yF — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) January 22, 2019

Brady did have two interceptions against the Chiefs, but he was very accurate when it mattered most in that AFC title game. Some of the third-down conversions to wide receiver Julian Edelman and tight end Rob Gronkowski late in regulation and in overtime were thrown only where his guys could catch it.

The 41-year-old quarterback will need to be extra careful in Super Bowl LIII against a Los Angeles Rams defense that tallied 18 interceptions, the third-most in the league, during the regular season. Brady has thrown an interception in four of his eight Super Bowl appearances.

