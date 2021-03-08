Insane Shooting from Lillard and Curry

Dennis Scott breaks down the crazy shoot from Damian Lillard and Steph Curry.

  • Stephen Curry

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 32

  • Stephen Curry-Damian Lillard rivalry 'worse for Dame,' Ryen Russillo says

    Steph and Dame went back and forth in the All-Star Game.

  • Lady Gaga Channels 1980s Ski Style in a Red Catsuit & Snow Boots Filming ‘House of Gucci’

    The vintage look depicts Patrizia Reggiani with flair.

  • Triller’s Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul boxing pay-per-view books Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

    The boxing match between former ONE Championship and Bellator titleholder Ben Askren and YouTube star Jake Paul is headed to Atlanta.

  • Damian Lillard

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 3

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry’s clutch 3-point shootout win

    NBA Twitter reacts to a wild 3-point shootout

  • Jon Gruden's 2019 Khalil Mack comments don't reflect well on Raiders now

    The Raiders' brass is under fire after recent moves.

  • Report: Broncos would like Von Miller to rework his contract

    Broncos General Manager George Paton said last week that the team is “working through” a decision on exercising their option on linebacker Von Miller‘s contract for 2021 and that the process involved conversations with Miller’s agent. Picking up the option by March 16 would mean paying Miller $7 million of his $18 million salary for [more]

  • Blake Griffin on why he chose the Nets: “They have a need for a four-man”

    "My only goal is to help win a championship.... that’s why I came to Brooklyn."

  • Posted Up - Will Blake Griffin give the Nets a boost?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill break down Brooklyn’s move to sign the former No. 1 overall pick and discuss if he’s got anything left to give for the NBA title favorites.

  • Rob Gronkowski capitalizes on NBA Top Shot craze, launches collection of exclusive NFT cards

    Rob Gronkowski is a big fan of cryptocurrency and the blockchain, apparently.

  • Pistons’ Killian Hayes ‘progressing well’ in recovery from hip injury

    Pistons general manager Troy Weaver hinted on Tuesday that Hayes could be ready to return soon.

  • Race for the MVP

    After the all-star game, who is in prime position to win the MVP?

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Megan Anderson no longer under contract following UFC 259 loss

    Despite recently challenging for the UFC women's featherweight title, Megan Anderson is no longer under contract with the promotion.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."