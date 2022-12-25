Insane Marcus Jones stat gives life to Deion Sanders comparisons

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is doing things we haven’t seen in the NFL since Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Some might hate that comparison, but the body of work doesn’t lie. And now, Jones is building his own body of work to back it up. The rookie third-round draft pick intercepted a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and returned it for a touchdown in Saturday’s Christmas Eve game.

Jones is now the only NFL player that has a receiving touchdown, punt-return touchdown and pick-six all in the same season over the course of the last 45 years.

The only other player that carries that stat line is Sanders.

Marcus Jones is the first NFL player in at least 45 years to have a receiving TD, a punt-return TD and a pick-six in the same season. The only other player in the Super Bowl era to have all three **in his entire career** is Deion Sanders. https://t.co/HHN1SE4rd2 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 25, 2022

It’s important to keep in mind that Jones has done all of this in only his first NFL season. He isn’t even close to reaching his ceiling as a player at this level, and he’s already being compared to one of the league’s all-time greats.

We could one day look back on the 2022 NFL draft and say without question Jones was the biggest steal on the board.

