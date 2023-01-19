'Insane finishes must end': How the world reacted to Andy Murray winning five-set epic

Andy Murray - Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

John McEnroe condemned Australian Open organisers for the “absurd” 4:05am finish to Andy Murray’s epic victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis and called on earlier start times to be introduced immediately.

Murray rolled back the years by battling from two sets down to beat Australian home favourite Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 7-5 in a contest that began at 10:20pm local time - and was always going to drag into the early hours in the morning.

But after becoming the second-longest match in Australian Open history - with only Novak Djokovic’s 2012 final triumph over Rafa Nadal last longer than the five hour and 45 minute contest on Thursday - Murray questioned why ties were being played so late in front of rapidly emptying grandstands and said the late finish was a “farce”.

McEnroe agreed and claimed the draining contest will now hinder Murray’s chances of reaching the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time since undergoing hip surgery, when he faces Spain’s Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday.

"I am stunned in disbelief that they were still playing at that hour. For starters, it was insane that matches at that level are played 4am-4:30am in the morning,” McEnroe said on Eurosport.

"This happens rarely, but to me they should ensure that this doesn't happen. This is crazy to have players play to this hour at this level with so much at stake. To me it's just absurd that the players are playing, it's going to be a match people talk about, but it's also a match that greatly affects Andy's chances of going deeper in the tournament.

"This has happened in the past, it's affected the players each and every time. What other sport - the World Cup, American Football, NBA - are they playing at 4am? And you're talking about two individuals out there by themselves, there's no chance for a substitution.

"It is absolutely absurd that these things happen, I know that it wasn't planned that way and obviously factors go into it - how long the length of previous matches, whether the weather is a factor, I get it. But we can't have that as a sport continue to happen.

"There's got to be some type of cut-off point. Even then there would be complaints about that as well - like why stop it at one in the morning if it's two sets to one and players would want to finish? At what time is the legitimate time to stop playing? But these things need to be addressed."

Fellow tennis great Martina Navratilova joined McEnroe in condemning the poor scheduling of the first Slam of the year, which always runs later than the other three major tournaments.

“It is essential we create better rules in tennis regarding the weather (light and wind) and starting times or cut-off times for matches,” the 18-time women’s singles Grand Slam champion said on Twitter.

“Murray and Kokkinakis will finish around 4am. Crazy- no other sport does this.”

‘Murray makes tennis shine’

McEnroe also hailed Murray’s ability to make him “proud” of being a former tennis player, and suggested the only reason he is not renowned as a legend of the game is because of the success enjoyed by career rivals Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer.

“We knew he had a heart of a champion, that goes without saying, but that's him digging deeper and deeper than I've ever seen him with everything he's been through,” McEnroe added.

“It makes me personally, as an ex-player, proud to look at these tennis players – Andy, in particular, Kokkinakis, you feel for him, but it's one of those moments where you feel proud of your sport and you see guys giving 110 per cent for 5.5 hours.

"While on the one hand, it is historic, you also worry, you know about the consequences down the road. There's recovery, when you could even possibly think about going to sleep, how do you even look at the next opponent?

"Those are things for tomorrow and you hope that in some way there could be some type of level of recovery but just enjoy the moment - you put a smile on everybody's face. It was one of the most insane things I've seen in all my years watching tennis.

"I would say to Andy Murray that you make our sport shine. The never give up, never say die mottoes that you hear, cliches. You would send his way right now because this is about the love of the sport more than anything else. His desire to compete, to go out and just give what he's got.

"This guy is one of the great players of our era that is not talked about because of what the other three top guys have accomplished, but he's a legendary player and I think that these type of matches cement his reputation even though the likelihood of recovery is not high. I would hope he can enjoy the moment and hope that he can rebound to some extent."

Pat Cash, the Australian former Wimbledon champion, told BBC Five Live: “Whether Andy can walk tomorrow or not is beside the point. You've just got to take your hat off to this guy.

“He knew what he needed to do to damage Thanasi and he just kept going and going.”