Insane Cleveland wind plays havoc on kicks, helps Raiders beat Browns

Dalton Johnson

Insane Cleveland wind plays havoc on kicks in Raiders-Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Autumn Cleveland wind is a Raider. It sure didn't seem like that early Sunday in the Raiders' 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns, though. 

Wind was howling Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium and turned a 41-yard field goal attempt by kicker Daniel Carlson into a wild slider in the first quarter. Balls aren't supposed to change direction like this in mid-air. 

When it mattered most, however, the wind turned into the real MVP for the Raiders. With 1:58 remaining and the Raiders up 16-6, the wind pushed a 37-yard field goal attempt by Cleveland's Cody Parkey wide left. The Browns never got the ball back the again. 

There were reports Sunday that wind gusts had reached 50 mph in Cleveland, and that clearly played a big role in the Raiders' win. It wasn't a pretty game to watch, but the Silver and Black will take a win any way they can get one. The Raiders improved to 4-3 with the win, and the Browns fell to 5-3.

Just wind, baby.