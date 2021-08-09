Inovatec To Showcase Advanced LOS and LMS Solutions at National Automotive Finance Conference

Industry Leader Will Provide Live Demonstrations that Highlight Advanced Loan Origination and Loan Management Capabilities

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Inovatec Systems Corp., a provider of industry-leading cloud-based loan origination, management, and servicing solutions, will be exhibiting its offerings at the National Automotive Finance Association's 25th Annual Non-Prime Auto Financing Conference. The event will take place August 30 to September 1, 2021, at the Renaissance Dallas at Legacy West Hotel in Plano, Texas. Inovatec will be located at booth #15 on the exhibit floor. The company will offer demos of its platform, loan origination, and loan management services throughout the conference.

Inovatec serves a broad array of direct and indirect lenders in the automotive, power sports, and heavy equipment sectors around the globe. The company is recognized for its comprehensive, customizable, best-in-class infrastructure, which automates the many tasks involved in loan origination and loan management. Inovatec's solutions automate myriad workflows and processes, resulting in faster and more accurate application processing, decisioning, and fulfillment; streamlined operational efficiencies; and reduced operating expenses. Through Inovatec's technology, lenders can expand lending activities while also satisfying evolving consumer needs.

"We're looking forward to attending NAF and discussing how lenders can leverage innovative cloud technology to accelerate loan origination and loan management processes and create a more efficient and satisfying customer experience," said Vladimir Kovacevic, chief executive officer and founder of Inovatec. "Lenders are facing unprecedented demand for fast, precise, and efficient loan processing, and we are eager to demonstrate how Inovatec's solutions are perfectly suited to address these market dynamics."

To schedule a demo at the Inovatec booth, please click https://www.inovatec.com/brendon-aleski.

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation is committed to providing modern end-to-end solutions and improving outcomes for lenders in North America. As an industry-leading provider of cloud-based lending solutions, Inovatec's suite provides businesses with a flexible and intuitive platform. Inovatec's success-based pricing disrupts standard practice by allowing lenders to only pay for the transactions they book-an industry first.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658931/Inovatec-To-Showcase-Advanced-LOS-and-LMS-Solutions-at-National-Automotive-Finance-Conference

