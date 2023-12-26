Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results today

Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales go head to head in Tokyo today, with each man looking to emerge as the undisputed super-bantamweight champion.

Inoue became a four-weight champion in July, when he obliterated Stephen Fulton to win the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight belts, and now, the Japanese superstar is targeting Tapales’s WBA and IBF titles.

If Inoue is victorious, he will become just the second man ever to reign as undisputed champion in two divisions; the “Monster” previously held all the major belts at bantamweight, after spells as a world champion at super-flyweight and light-flyweight.

The unbeaten 30-year-old will be the favourite against Tapales, 31, though the Filipino is no pushover. Then again, the same has been said of many of Inoue’s opponents, only for the pound-for-pound talent to dismantle them with ease.

Follow live updates and results, below.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE

Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales clash in undisputed title fight in Tokyo, Japan

Inoue won WBC and WBO super-bantamweight belts from Stephen Fulton in July

Filipino Tapales puts WBA and IBF titles on the line in Inoue’s home country

Unbeaten Inoue was previously undisputed at bantamweight, and held titles in two other divisions

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Main-event ring walks

10:44 , Alex Pattle

Inoue’s pro record stands at 25-0 with 22 knockouts. Tapales is 37-3 with 19 KO wins and 2 KO losses.

Inoue is 30, Tapales is 31. Inoue fights out of Japan, Tapales fights out of the Philippines.

At 5ft 5.5in, Inoue is an inch-and-a-half taller than Tapales. The Japanese’s reach – 67.5in – is two-and-a-half inches longer than Tapales’s, too.

Tapales, the WBA and IBF champion, will make his ring walk first. Then, it will be WBC and WBO champ Inoue.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:41 , Alex Pattle

As we wait for the main-event ring walks, read our preview of Inoue vs Tapales right here:

Forget the football – boxing is the obvious sporting choice on Boxing Day

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:32 , Alex Pattle

Seiya Tsutsumi def. Kazuki Anaguchi via unanimous decision.

Tsutsumi gets it done! He suffered a nasty cut but scored four knockdowns to win what was a competitive fight (in spite of those knockdowns).

Brutal stuff at times. Tsutsumi has earned every one of the 10 million Yen that he’s now receiving in the form of a giant cheque.

Next up? The main event! Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales, to crown an undisputed super-bantamweight champion.

Don’t go anywhere.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:28 , Alex Pattle

Round 10

Final round. It’s a firefight from the first bell! Blood is smeared on Tsutsumi’s left cheek, having slipped down from his lascerated brow.

Anaguchi with stern left straights. Tsutsumi with a left uppercut to the head and a right hook to the body.

Now Anaguchi catches Tsutsumi with a right hook. Grazing left cross by Anaguchi. Tsutsumi fires back to the body.

OH! With fewer than five seconds left in the fight, Anaguchi goes down again! It’s due to a pair of hooks!

That’s the fourth time in this fight that Anaguchi has arguably led a round but likely lost it due to a knockdown.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:24 , Alex Pattle

Round nine

Penultimate round! Tsutsumi with a bit of a second wind, unloading short, varied shots to the head and body of Anaguchi, who responds with a step-back left cross.

Anaguchi stumbles back into the ropes; it looked like he tripped, but maybe he was caught on the end of a right hand?

Yes! It seems so, as he drops to the canvas moments later!

He’s back up, and Tsutsumi is pouring on punches, seeking a finish! But Anaguchi lands two stiff left hands – a hook and a cross – in retaliation!

Right hook to the body by Anaguchi, then two left crosses upstairs – hard shots! What a round!

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:20 , Alex Pattle

Round eight

Anaguchi with a spearing jab as he gets back to a spell of cleaner work, after a scrappy spell early in this round.

Anaguchi holds Tsutsumi at the end of his extended right arm, seemingly placing his glove right on Tsutsumi’s cut!

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:16 , Alex Pattle

Round seven

Tsutsumi gets after Anaguchi immediately, and before long he drops his compatriot with a right hand! That’s the second knockdown in four rounds!

Each time Anaguchi seems to be ahead, he gets caught! Tsutsumi seems to have been spurred on by the cut over his eye, as if he needs to get the job done quickly.

Stinging jab by Tsutsumi, then a barrage of hooks as Anaguchi covers up. Switch cross by Tsutsumi, but Anaguchi comes back with a left straight.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:12 , Alex Pattle

Round six

Tsutsumi closes range with a scrappy couple of overhands. It gets physical in close, with Anaguchi using his shoulder to fend off his opponent, and Tsutsumi reacts with a bit of a shove.

Tsutsumi tries to corner Anaguchi, who circles away with ease. Tsutsumi with some teasing hooks to the body at close range.

The bantamweights separate, and soon Tsutsumi misses with more wild shots as he tries to close distance, while Anaguchi tags him with a timely counter hook.

The referee pauses the action, with Tsutsumi needing to be checked due to a bad cut over his left eye. A lot of blood there...

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi

10:08 , Alex Pattle

Round five

Tsutsumi squeezes some good uppercuts through Anaguchi’s guard, before popping his fellow Japanese with southpaw jabs.

Solid left hook from Anaguchi, who also stands southpaw. Now he digs a right into the body of Tsutsumi.

Perfectly-timed uppercut and left hook to the head by Tsutsumi! Beautiful one-two.

Brutal right hook to the body by Anaguchi, again, before Tsutsumi peppers him with more jabs upstairs.

Anaguchi once more with a right to the mid-section, then a wonderful flurry up top! It starts with a hook and ends with some swift, straight shots.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Undercard under way

10:04 , Alex Pattle

As our coverage begins, Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi is under way!

Tsutsumi with a perfect left cross and right hook to drop Anaguchi late in round four.

We pick things up in round five.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Undercard under way

10:01 , Alex Pattle

Anddddddd the under card is under way! Our live fight updates begin now, as we build to Inoue vs Tapales in the main event.

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: The best boxer in the world fights on Tuesdays

09:55 , Alex Pattle

Here’s our report from Inoue’s demolition of Stephen Fulton in July, an article that doubles up as a breakdown on why Inoue is must-watch every time he steps in the ring.

You just have to get used to the quirk of him boxing on Tuesday mornings, if you’re a fan in the UK!

And of course, this Tuesday happens to coincide with Boxing Day, fittingly.

The best boxer in the world fights on Tuesdays

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Pound-for-pound No 1?

09:51 , Alex Pattle

If Inoue can win today, he will become just the second man ever to reign as undisputed champion in two divisions.

The only boxer to do so, so far? Terence Crawford, who many fans see as boxing’s pound-for-pound No 1.

But not Indy Sport...

Crawford is *narrowly* behind Inoue in our rankings, with the Japanese superstar in top spot (or bottom spot, as you scroll down the article!).

The Independent’s pound-for-pound boxing rankings

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Boxing is the obvious sporting choice on Boxing Day

09:47 , Alex Pattle

What’s the focal point of your Boxing Day? For some, it will be devouring the leftover turkey, roast potatoes and Brussels sprouts. For others, it will be a reluctant trip to the in-laws’ house for Christmas lite. For many readers on this page, it will be finding a comfy spot on the sofa and settling in for a slew of Premier League games. Lovely. In fact, the above aren’t mutually exclusive, but better yet? You can also squeeze in the real highlight of Boxing Day 2023 – one you might well have overlooked.

So, get the drive to the in-laws’ done nice and early, hold off on the leftovers until the afternoon (fill up on chocolate in the meantime, by all means), and look forward to the football, sure. But if you can bring yourself to miss just the early kick-off between an injury-ravaged Newcastle and flailing Nottingham Forest, then let your TV transport you to Tokyo. For there, the best boxer in the world returns to the ring.

On Boxing Day, boxing is the appropriate sporting choice, as Naoya Inoue makes his bid to create even more history. Read our full Inoue vs Tapalaes preview below, and if you can’t watch the fight, don’t go anywhere! We’ve got you covered right here.

Forget the football – boxing is the obvious sporting choice on Boxing Day

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Fight card in full

09:43 , Alex Pattle

Naoya Inoue vs Marlon Tapales (WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight titles)

Seiya Tsutsumi vs Kazuki Anaguchi (bantamweight)

Kanamu Sakama vs John Paul Gabunilas (flyweight)

Yoshiki Takei vs Mario Diaz Maldonado (super-bantamweight)

Andy Hiraoka vs Sebastian Diaz Maldonado (super-lightweight)

Suguru Ishikawa vs Fuga Uematsu (featherweight)

Rikiya Sato vs Keisuke Endo (super-featherweight)

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: How to watch online and on TV

09:34 , Alex Pattle

In the UK, the event will air live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream the fights live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What time does Inoue vs Tapales start and how to watch today

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: What time does fight start?

09:24 , Alex Pattle

Inoue vs Tapales takes place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The main card is due to begin at 10am GMT (3am PT, 5am CT, 6am ET), with ring walks for the main event set to follow at 12pm GMT (5am PT, 7am CT, 8am ET).

We’ll have you covered with all the build-up and undercard updates, then coverage of the main event of course.

What time does Inoue vs Tapales start and how to watch today

Inoue vs Tapales LIVE

