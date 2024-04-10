Inola basketball shines in postseason awards

Apr. 9—Inola basketball players and coaches are racking up numerous postseason awards, reflecting their standout performances throughout the season.

Inola senior Jackson Welch received high honors, being selected to the Large East All-State basketball team by the Oklahoma Coaches Association. Welch, averaging 15.1 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game, played a pivotal role in leading the Longhorns to a 23-5 record.

He was among 10 players chosen from Classes 4A, 5A and 6A and will showcase his skills in the large-school matchup scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 25 at Chieftain Center in Sapulpa, teaming up with players from Union, Holland Hall, Collinsville, Perkins-Tryon, Tecumseh, Broken Arrow, Edison and McLain.

Teammate Trevor Groff also received recognition as an All-Star in Class 4A, alongside Welch. Groff, contributing 12.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG and 2.4 assists per game, proved instrumental in Inola's success.

Additionally, Aidan Clark and Groff were named All-Conference, with Clark, a sophomore, averaging 12.9 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 2.8 APG.

On the girls side, Miller Weast and Addison Mootry earned spots on the Middle East All-State team by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.

Weast, averaging 15 points, 4 rebounds 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals, alongside Mootry — who averaged 13.2 PPG, 4 RPG, 1.4 assists and 1.9 steals — played pivotal roles in leading the Lady Longhorns to their first state tournament appearance since 1996, ending the season with a 25-5 record.

At 3:30 p.m. June 1 at Mustang High School, they will team up with other athletes from Kiefer, Idabel, Stilwell, Sequoyah Tahlequah, Mannford, Muldrow, Kingston, Wagoner, Byng and Tulsa Central.

In addition to those achievements, Weast and Mootry were named 5 Lakes Conference Co-MVPs.

Meanwhile, junior guard Brynna Wiginton secured a spot on the All-Conference team, further highlighting Inola's basketball skill.

Outside the court, Lexi Wheeler, daughter of girls coach Travis Wheeler, earned recognition as an Academic All-Stater, showcasing her dedication to excellence both academically and athletically.

The coaching staff also received well-deserved accolades.

Travis Wheeler and boys coach Clyde Barkley were both named Coach of the Year in OCA Region 3, recognizing their exceptional leadership and guidance. Additionally, Courtney Williamson was named the Junior High Coach of the Year across all sports.