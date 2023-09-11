Innovative Play of the Weekend - Week 2 | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss the most innovative play they saw from Week 2 of College Football. This week’s play comes from Texas’ upset win over Alabama. This innovative play breakdown is brought to you in partnership with Invesco QQQ.

Video Transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

DAN WETZEL: It's time to move on to our most innovative play of the weekend, courtesy of Invesco QQQ. Ross, which team was leading the way this Saturday?

ROSS DELLENGER: Well, it's the Longhorns. Late in the game, it's about midway through the fourth quarter, Texas is nursing a 27-24 lead. It's got the ball with, I believe, a long second down. And this is a pass play. We got-- it's a touchdown, 39-yard touchdown, Quinn Ewers to AD Mitchell. He spotlights the safety, who drifts away from AD Mitchell, which leaves him one-on-one coverage.

And guess what, AD Mitchell blows by his cornerback, makes a great move about 10 yards down the field. He fakes an out route and then, boom, runs for basically a nine route, a go route, down the field. And it's wide open for what really was the icing of the game. Just kind of sealed the victory.

DAN WETZEL: It was an impressive play call. It was part of an entire-- I thought an entire game plan that was terrific. Aggressive on fourth down. Aggressive in play calling. Aggressive in trying to force that secondary to do things they didn't want to do. They found the weaknesses in the Alabama defense and really did the whole thing very, very well. So there you have it.

PAT FORDE: They got a first down on a butt fumble too.

DAN WETZEL: They did. It wasn't a fum-- he never got the ball. That was very good.

PAT FORDE: I mean, that was a bizarre play.

DAN WETZEL: Great job by Kirk Herbstreit on that call getting that immediately.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, right. Right. Figuring that out.

DAN WETZEL: He saw that, figured out the play, had the right call. The refs had it wrong. They got it right, all that. So there you have it. That was our most innovative play of the weekend, thanks again to Invesco QQQ.