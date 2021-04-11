Innovative expert mock draft highlights how good Bengals have it at No. 5

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a great position with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, to say the least.

How great? That ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay can do a new-style mock draft that still puts the Bengals in a position land a downright incredible talent at No. 5.

In this new mock draft, Kiper and McShay used the top 44 picks, taking turns to form outright teams of prospects while attempting to make the best team possible.

And the Bengals still came away with Penei Sewell.

In an effort to make the best possible realistic team, Trevor Lawrence, Kyle Pitts, Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Sewell were the first five picks off the board.

It just goes to show how great of a position the Bengals are in at five. The best quarterback and the draft’s three top weapons can come off the board and the team can still land a potentially generational offensive line prospect.

It’s also a bit of an argument against trading down, too. Even better, the real draft figures to feature at least three quarterbacks off the board before the Bengals walk to the podium — meaning the team could have its choice of Pitts, Chase, Smith and Sewell, or some combo of the four.

List