Late-Inning Surge Powers #3 Lady Vols Past #24 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – No. 3 Tennessee triumphed over No. 24 Kentucky, 8-3, in the series opener Thursday night, following a back-and-forth contest at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

In a contest waiting for someone to take charge, Rylie West and Sophia Nugent did just that with back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. With UT and UK knotted at 3-3, the blasts broke open the game as the Lady Vols seized control with a two-run lead courtesy of the long ball.

Tennessee (38-9, 17-5 SEC) extended its lead and secured its final margin of victory in the sixth inning off a Taylor Pannell three-run home run.

Tennessee and Kentucky continue the Border Battle on Friday with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.