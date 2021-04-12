Late-inning replay controversy helps Phillies past Braves

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA – Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves’ four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory Sunday night.

Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna‘s throw bounced twice before Bohm was initially called safe – even though it appeared he didn’t get his foot on the plate against catcher Travis d'Arnaud‘s tag attempt.

The play was reviewed and upheld, prompting fans at Truist Park to throw debris into the outfield and causing the grounds crew to come out to pick up the trash.

“I was called safe,” Bohm said when asked if he thought he was out. “That’s all that matters.”

Bohm wasn’t surprised that third base coach Dusty Wathan sent him.

“The whole at-bat he was saying, `We’re tagging on a fly ball. I’ll be in your ear and let you know,”‘ Bohm said. “The ball went up. I got to the bag and he said, `Yes, yes, yes!’ As soon as (Ozuna) caught it, I took off.”

D’Arnaud was disappointed in the decision made by the video review.

“A nice two-hop, hit me right in the chest,” D’Arnaud said. “I leaned over, applied the tag, blocked the plate after I caught the ball. Initially, I didn’t know if he was safe or out just because I had to lunge to the right to make sure I blocked the plate, but after watching the replay it didn’t look like his foot touched the bag, from any angle we saw.

“Afterward, I saw it from even more angles and it didn’t look like his foot touched the plate.”

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies, who had lost three of four. Hector Neris faced the minimum in the ninth to earn his second save and has a 1.86 ERA with five consecutive saves converted and 25 strikeouts, a span of 19 1/3 innings, since last Aug. 28.

Jose Alvarado (2-0) pitched the eighth to earn the win. Smith (0-2) took the loss.

Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered to power the Braves. Acuna, on a hot streak over his last six games, went 9 for 13 in the three-game series and homered twice.

Homering for the second straight night, Harper took reliever Nate Jones deep with an opposite-field solo shot to left to make it 6-5. Acuna’s fourth homer, coming in the bottom half of the inning to make it 6-all, sailed 428 feet into center field off reliever Sam Coonrod.

Freeman’s fourth homer, coming off starter Matt Moore‘s changeup, cleared the fence in center to force a 5-all tie in the fifth.

“It was a great game,” Bohm said. “Any time they’d score, we’d answer. Any time we’d score, they answered. That’s a good win.”

The Braves went up 3-0 in the first. Acuna reached on an infield single, and Albies hit his first homer before d’Arnaud doubled and scored on Dansby Swanson‘s single.

Philadelphia made it 3-1 in the second when J.T. Realmuto doubled and scored on Jean Segura‘s sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, Hoskins’ second homer went to left, trimming the lead to 3-2, before Gregorius crushed a curveball from starter Drew Smyly into the right-field seats for a three-run homer that gave the Phillies a 5-3 lead.

Gregorius credited Bohm and Jean Segura for getting on base ahead of his three-run shot.

“I came up big for the team with the three-run homer, but that inning didn’t happen without Seggie doing his job, and I tried to hit the ball deep enough so Bohm could score,” Gregorius said. “That’s the best part of the game right there.”

The Braves answered with a run to make it 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth when Cristian Pache doubled, advanced on a bunt and scored on Acuna’s sacrifice fly.

Phillies starter Matt Moore gave up five runs and nine hits and struck out three in five innings. Smyly allowed five runs and five hits and struck out three in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves manager Brian Snitker had no immediate timetables for RHP Mike Soroka (right Achilles) and RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder inflammation). Soroka has been out since last Aug. 3 and has fully recovered from surgery, but still has some inflammation. Snitker said Martin, who was placed on the injured list Saturday, is not a candidate for surgery.

ROSTER MOVE

Philadelphia placed RHP Archie Bradley on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain. Bradley allowed two hits and one run and was charged with the loss in one-third of an inning on Saturday.

“It’s not something I can pinpoint,” he said. “It’s not one particular act that I felt it on. Obviously, I wasn’t very happy with (Saturday’s) results.”

LHP JoJo Romero was recalled from the team’s alternate training site in Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will face LHP David Peterson (0-1, 13.50 ERA) as Philadelphia begins a four-game series at the New York Mets.

Braves: RHP Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 0.00) pitches opposite RHP Sandy Alcantara (0-1, 1.50) as Atlanta hosts the Miami Marlins in the first of a four-game series.

Late-inning replay controversy helps Phillies past Braves originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • CG: PHI@ATL - 4/11/21

    Condensed Game: Gregorius, Hoskins and Harper each homered and Bohm scored a clutch run in the 9th to lead the Phillies over the Braves

  • Martinez's three HRs | FastCast

    J.D. Martinez smashes three home runs against the Orioles, plus Bryce Harper goes yard against the Braves on this edition of FastCast

  • Gregorius powers Phillies to narrow win over Braves

    Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap the Atlanta Braves’ four-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory Sunday night. Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left.

  • MLB replay: Braves sound off after Alec Bohm's winning slide

    The Phillies won a thriller Sunday night on a controversial play at the plate in the ninth inning and, boy, were the Braves unhappy. By Corey Seidman

  • Phillies vs. Braves: Alec Bohm's slide prevents Atlanta sweep

    The big bats in the middle of the Phillies order and one crucially important slide by Alec Bohm led the Phillies to a win in Sunday nights exciting series finale in Atlanta. By Corey Seidman

  • Red Sox vs. Orioles observations: J.D. Martinez on a mission amid scorching start

    If you need proof that hitting is contagious, look no further than what J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox did to the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.

  • Everything coming and going on Netflix: Week of April 11th

    Look, this may not exactly be the best month of new releases that Netflix has ever had, but there are at least a few interesting additions here to tide you over between new episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Reality fans will be pleased to see The Circle returning for a second season, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! with Jamie Foxx could be funny, and The Master is joining the streaming library if you want to see Joaquin Phoenix as not the Joker. Arrivals https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkVomtJZ7uM Streaming April 11th Diana: The Interview that Shook the World Streaming April 12th New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳 While living as an ordinary deliveryman and motor racing fan, Ne Zha encounters old nemeses and must rediscover his powers to protect his loved ones. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4 Streaming April 13th The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 Mighty Express: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY The strong and fast Mighty Express trains are always ready to save the day with more heroic rescues and thrilling stunts throughout Tracksville! My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Six longtime couples in different parts of the world share their decades-long love in these tender portraits filmed over the course of one year. Streaming April 14th The Circle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ready for more strategic shenanigans? A new cast of allies, enemies and not-so-subtle catfish connect and compete for a major cash prize. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Brian Dixon knows how important family is. When his teenage daughter comes to live with him, he enlists the help of his Pops, sister, and best friend to tackle teenage boys, TikTok, and the family business. Law School — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇰🇷 When a grim incident occurs at their prestigious school, justice through law is put to a test by a tough law professor and his ambitious students. The Soul — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳 While investigating the death of a businessman, a prosecutor and his wife uncover occult secrets as they face their own life-and-death dilemma. Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The line between justice and revenge blurs when a devastated family uses social media to track down the people who killed 24-year-old Crystal Theobald. Streaming April 15th Dark City Beneath the Beat The Master Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵 Rei helps the woman she’s been in love with for years escape her abusive husband. While on the run, their feelings for each other catch fire. Streaming April 16th Arlo the Alligator Boy — NETFLIX FAMILY To find the father he never knew, optimistic Arlo leaves his swampy Southern home for New York City, making friends and dodging trappers along the way. Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳 Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships. Crimson Peak Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — NETFLIX FAMILY When the Spy Racers are framed for a crime they didn't commit, they flee to Mexico to clear their name and uncover a new evil scheme. Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪 A teen ballerina discovers hip-hop by chance and is faced with an impossible choice: Does she follow her parents’ footsteps... or her newfound passion? Rush Synchronic Why Are You Like This — NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇦🇺 Three best friends negotiate work, fun, identity politics, hookups and wild nights out in this razor-sharp satire of millennial life in Melbourne. The Zookeeper’s Wife Departures https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2AAPVt8TlE Leaving April 11th Time Trap Leaving April 12th Married at First Sight: Season 9 Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 Leaving April 13th Antidote Leaving April 14th Eddie Murphy: Delirious The New Romantic Once Upon a Time in London Thor: Tales of Asgard Leaving April 15th Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix this April, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.

  • Controversial call at home plate gives Phillies 7-6 win over Braves

    “I got a view on the big screen that he didn’t touch the plate.”

  • How long will Bill Belichick coach?

    At one point, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that, unlike Hall of Famer Marv Levy, Belichick won’t be coaching into his 70s. As Belichick inches closer and closer to 70, his stance may have changed. To start the week that will see Belichick turn 69, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com published recent quotes from Levy regarding [more]

  • Mets P Marcus Stroman upset game started with heavy rain, was delayed almost instantly

    The Mets-Marlins game went into a rain delay after just seven pitches on Sunday.

  • Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear 'sabotage'

    Iran has blamed Israel for what it called an act of "terrorism" on its Natanz nuclear facility, according to state TV.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed revenge on Monday, a day after local media reported the incident at the Natanz site, allegedly caused by a problem with the electrical distribution grid.A foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran would replace any damaged equipment, but that "no contamination or casualties" had been reported.The Natanz facility is the centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program, one of several monitored by UN nuclear watchdog inspectors.Israel has in the past accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons to use against it.It has not formally commented on the incident.However multiple Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed sources claiming that its Mossad spy service carried out a successful sabotage operation at Natanz, potentially setting back enrichment work there by months.Iran and several world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks in Vienna last week aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago, slapping sanctions on Tehran instead.Iran has gradually breached many restrictions imposed by the accord, in response to those U.S. sanctions.The Natanz incident came shortly after Iran, which says its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes, began using new and advanced enrichment centrifuges at the facility.A senior U.S. administration official said Washington had no involvement.

  • One mock draft has Washington trading up for quarterback Trey Lance

    Pro Football Focus's latest mock draft has WFT making the jump from no. 19 to no. 4 to select the North Dakota State gunslinger.

  • Derek Chauvin Trial: 4 Big Takeaways From Prosecution's 'Very Strong' Week

    Some of the week's most stinging testimony came from a renowned pulmonologist and the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department.

  • Jorge Masvidal wants trilogy after he beats Kamaru Usman at UFC 261

    In an exclusive Q&A available to ESPN+ subscribers, no. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal answered questions from fans ahead of his welterweight championship rematch against Kamaru Usman on April 24 at UFC 261. When asked what Masvidal will do differently ahead of his rematch with Masvidal, “Gamebred” was candid in his answer. “I’m not gonna cut 20 pounds of weight now, mainly in water in six days,” Masvidal said. “It’s a different weight cut altogether and that’s gonna be the main determining factor I think.” In Masvidal’s first fight with Usman for the welterweight strap at UFC 251, he filled in for a COVID-19 stricken Gilbert Burns on just six days notice. As a result, Masvidal had to cut weight rapidly in order to make the 170-pound limit along with having to adjust his sleep schedule to Abu Dhabi time. Usman won their first match-up via a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45, 50-45, 49-46. Kamaru Usman elbows Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island Masvidal was also asked what it would mean for him to win the welterweight title at UFC 261. “Everything. I’ve put everything that I have into this sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m gonna be able to get the type of sleep I want at night when I have that belt.” Another fan asked Masvidal if he would be willing to take a trilogy bout with the reigning welterweight champion assuming that Gamebred would be victorious in the rematch against “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 261. “When I win this rematch we will definitely go for a trilogy,” Masvidal said. I will not go down in history as one and one with this individual. It’s not gonna happen.” UFC 261 on April 24 not only features the welterweight championship rematch, it also marks the first time in the U.S. that the UFC will be able to welcome fans back to a sold-out venue of 15,000-plus without social distancing limitations. Conor McGregor says Dustin Poirier trilogy booked for UFC 264 UFC 251 highlights & recap from Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal in their first match-up (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Darren Till rips Marvin Vettori after UFC on ABC 2 win: I would hurt him for five rounds

    Darren Till was a touch frustrated watching Marvin Vettori cruise to a victory at UFC on ABC 2.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • Dawn Staley will give Adia Barnes net from 2017 national title in budding tradition for Black coaches

    Carolyn Peck, the first Black female coach to win a basketball title, gave a piece of her net to Dawn Staley. Staley is carrying on the milestone.

  • Rain pushes remainder of Cup Series race at Martinsville to Sunday

    Rain has washed out the balance of Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, forcing a same-day doubleheader Sunday at the Virginia short track. The resumption of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 has been rescheduled to 4 p.m. ET Sunday with live coverage on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. That will […]

  • Soccer: Saint-Maximin inspires crucial win for Newcastle at Burnley

    Frenchman Allan Saint-Maximin came off the bench to turn the game around for lowly Newcastle United as they came from behind to earn a vital 2-1 Premier League win at Burnley on Sunday. Burnley had led through an 18th-minute goal from Czech striker Matej Vydra and were well on top before substitute Saint-Maximin changed the game inside seven minutes with an assist and a goal. The result will ease the nerves of Newcastle fans whose team are now six points above Fulham, who occupy the final relegation spot.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know before the NHL trade deadline

    Here's everything fantasy hockey managers need to know before we get to Monday's NHL trade deadline.