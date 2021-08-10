Inmar Intelligence Earns Great Place To Work Certification™ for 2021

Award recognizes Inmar as one of the best companies to work for in the U.S. Employees rank it nearly 20 percentage points higher than typical U.S. companies

Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, announced today that it has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for 2021. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Inmar. When describing Inmar, the words most commonly used were People, Team, Family, Culture and Leadership.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Inmar Intelligence is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“No team deserves this recognition more than Inmar associates, especially in light of the way they rallied together to put in a strong performance during a very challenging 2020,” says Inmar Chairman and CEO David Mounts. “Our culture is shaped by how each person goes about their work each day. As leaders, we provide support to enable a great associate experience, but our people determine the environment and together, they have created a very special place to do amazing work. I am so proud to be a part of it.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Story continues

Inmar Intelligence Is Growing!

We’re a mission-critical technology partner propelling digital transformation for the retail, CPG and healthcare industries. If you are looking to grow your career alongside some of the most amazing people you will ever meet, visit our careers page at: https://www.inmar.com/about/careers

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

We began 40 years ago by using technology to revolutionize the coupon industry. Today, our predictive analytics, technology-enabled and market-driven platforms are built to solve some of the biggest obstacles to growth across industries in the face of changing markets and consumer behaviors. Inmar’s customer-centric approach is evident through our success helping companies, including those in highly regulated industries, dynamically engage audiences through influencer, e-commerce, loyalty, conversational commerce and programmatic media solutions.​

We help leading Fortune 500 companies and emerging brands stay relevant, improve operations and propel growth while providing their consumers with personalized and precision-driven tools to improve health and safety, save money and more conveniently go about their lives.​

Throughout our history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary and helped them redefine innovation. For more information about Inmar, please follow Inmar on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACT: Holly Pavlika Inmar Intelligence (336) 770-3596 holly.pavlika@inmar.com



