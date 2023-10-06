Inland Lakes football's Fenstermaker, Wilson have special bond that goes back years

INDIAN RIVER – Several years have passed, but Aidan Fenstermaker still remembers the exact play.

He remembers where it happened and when it happened.

And he absolutely remembers who helped get him into the end zone.

Fenstermaker and his teammates went with their signature play during the late stages of a youth football game in Rockford.

Beast Left Tank.

Fenstermaker, like he’s been doing his entire football career, took the snap and ran behind the one guy who’s had his back throughout the years – offensive lineman Jack Wilson.

Touchdown, Indian River.

Victory, Indian River.

“That’s one of the great games I remember with (Wilson),” said Fenstermaker. “I don’t remember the first game playing with him, but I remember that play.”

Today, the unique junior quarterback-offensive lineman duo of Fenstermaker and Wilson is still causing problems for opposing defenses, as the two star for the Inland Lakes High School football team.

But you’d have to go all the way back to their third and fourth grade days to see when a truly special football bond was built.

In those days, Fenstermaker, as he is now, was the quarterback, while Wilson was a lineman.

Together, they helped the Indian River program to success, just as they’re doing in high school now.

“Third and fourth grade football, we always ran Beast Left Tank, that was our play, and I ran the ball behind Jack,” Fenstermaker said. “That just built a connection between us, and we’ve stayed strong ever since.”

Wilson, like Fenstermaker, remembers those days fondly.

After all, it’s nice to be on a successful team all the time.

“We never lost a game for five or six years,” said Wilson. “The only game we tied was St. Ignace, so it’s been great going out there and playing football with your friends.”

Not only has the tandem shined on the gridiron – they’ve been best friends for years.

There’s ups and downs in friendships, but Fenstermaker and Wilson have been together every step of the way during their football journey.

While Wilson has had a firsthand view of Fenstermaker’s emergence into a superstar, he’s even more impressed with his longtime teammate's growth as a leader.

“He’s a great kid,” Wilson said. “He’s there for you whenever you need him. He’s a quarterback. He’s there to hold the team together. It’s been really fun to build with him and grow up with him because when we were younger, he wasn’t a leader, but now you see it.

“He’s changed a lot.”

On the field, Wilson hasn’t seen anything quite like the QB he’s blocked for all these years.

Just when Wilson thinks Fenstermaker can’t pull off something even more spectacular, Fenstermaker does.

“He can make something out of nothing in a second,” Wilson said. “He’s probably the best player I’ve played with in my career and there’s no one that’s even came close to him.”

Just like when they were youngsters, Fenstermaker and Wilson are playing their roles in what’s been a successful Indian River team.

Right now, the high school Bulldogs are 5-1 on the campaign, with that lone loss coming by two points at St. Ignace.

Thankfully for the Inland Lakes program, it’ll get the two back for one more fall in 2024.

But when the journey ends, it’s going to be tough on both.

“It’s going to hurt – this has been my life for six, seven years now,” Wilson said. “It’s going to be weird that when football comes around, I’ll be coming to watch instead of not being on the field.”

For Fenstermaker, he can’t even imagine playing without Wilson.

But he also knows the friendship and bond they’ve built will last for years to come.

“When I’m running behind Jack, and I see an open field and one guy coming, I know Jack’s going to get him and I’m just going to keep running,” Fenstermaker said. “I don’t even want to think about (playing without Wilson), it’s going to be so sad, but I hope we can still be friends after school, which I’m sure we will, but football ending is going to be really tough for me and him.”

Inland Lakes hosts Pellston (1-5) in a 7 p.m. homecoming clash on Friday night.

