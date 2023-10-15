Inland Lakes football trounces Bellaire, sets up showdown with Gaylord St. Mary

BELLAIRE – The showdown is set.

And the Inland Lakes Bulldogs will head into that showdown with all momentum on their side.

The Bulldogs took care of business one last time before their Week 9 battle with Gaylord St. Mary, rolling to a 52-6 victory at Bellaire on Friday night.

Fueling the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-0 Ski Valley 8-Player Conference) to a fourth consecutive win was junior quarterback Aidan Fenstermaker, who rushed for 89 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 71-yard score in the opening quarter. Fenstermaker also passed for a pair of scores, with one of those going to senior Jake Willey, who tallied a 26-yard TD and finished with 48 yards receiving. Fenstermaker added a 40-yard punt return for a TD to cap off a stellar night.

In a 426-yard rushing performance for the Bulldogs, Andre Bradford scored two TD runs and recorded 89 yards. Mitch Crawford ran for 73 yards and a score. Jake Feagan caught a 10-yard TD pass from backup QB Ty Kolly.

Defensively, Wyatt Hanel intercepted three Bellaire passes and Cameron Kettel picked off two.

With the win, the Bulldogs now prepare for a 7 p.m. winner-take-all Ski Valley title clash with the Snowbirds (6-2, 4-0) in Gaylord on Friday, Oct. 20. A win for the Bulldogs would seal a third consecutive outright Ski Valley crown and likely assures them of a home game in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs have won their last two meetings against the Snowbirds, including a 44-40 home win last fall. In a winner-take-all game for the Ski Valley in 2021, the Bulldogs captured a 44-30 triumph in Gaylord.

Cheboygan falls to 0-8 after blowout loss at Grayling

GRAYLING – When it rains, it pours.

On a rainy night in Grayling, not much went right for the Cheboygan Chiefs, who dropped to 0-8 on the season after suffering a 42-0 loss to the Vikings on Friday.

The Chiefs (0-8, 0-4 Northern Michigan Football Legends) struggled to generate scoring drives, while the Vikings (4-4, 1-3) made the most of their chances, building a big lead and never looking back.

It was the same story offensively for the Chiefs, who mustered just 91 total yards, including 69 on the ground. Cody Lane carried seven times for 26 yards for the Chiefs, who saw Kaleb Goodrich catch two passes for 14 yards.

Defensively, Blake Blaskowski’s eight tackles led the Chiefs. Luke Munger had seven tackles and a sack, Jacob Seaman added seven tackles, Kaleb Goodrich recorded six tackles and intercepted a pass, Gavin Rose and Sean Postula each registered five tackles, and Hayden LaPointe rounded out the Chiefs with three tackles and a sack.

Cheboygan has one last shot to avoid a winless campaign when it hosts Benzie Central (5-4) in a 7 p.m. clash on Friday, Oct. 20.

