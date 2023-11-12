Inland Lakes football seniors have their moment in sun after semifinal win at Pickford

PICKFORD – At about 3 p.m. on this bright and beautiful Saturday afternoon, Grant Blumke couldn’t wipe the smile and joy off his face.

Moments after Inland Lakes earned a 12-0 MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 football state semifinal win at Pickford, he was running around and celebrating like the kid who fell in love with football years ago.

“My mom thought I’d get hurt on a football field, so she didn’t want me playing until seventh grade,” Blumke said with a laugh, recalling those younger days.

Blumke and his senior teammates had their moment in the sun during what was an incredible defensive performance from the Bulldogs, who shut out quarterback Tommy Storey and the Panthers on their home field. Because of their stellar display, Blumke and the Bulldogs advance to next Saturday’s state title game against Martin (10-2) at Northern Michigan University’s Superior Dome.

“It’s surreal. We had big hopes to get here, but now that it’s all coming true, it’s a whole other feeling," Blumke said. "We’re going to the Superior Dome! That’s like the No. 1 accomplishment in any sport. We’re going to states, baby!”

PICKFORD PREVIEW: Previewing Inland Lakes football's state semifinal clash against Pickford

MARQUETTE BOUND: Yooper Dome bound! Inland Lakes reaches first-ever football state title game with 12-0 win at Pickford

Inland Lakes senior players Grant Blumke (24) and Jake Willey (4) embrace after the Bulldogs captured a 12-0 victory over Pickford in a MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 state semifinal football game at Pickford on Saturday.

Saturday was a special day for Blumke and an I-L senior class that hasn’t had it easy this season. Blumke, along with star senior leaders Jake Willey and Payton Teuthorn, have battled through injury problems throughout the fall. All three missed significant playing time on the field, yet all three gutted it out and did their part in slowing down a high-powered Pickford offense on Saturday.

“It’s crazy, man,” Blumke said. “(Injuries) all hit us at the wrong time, we all got hurt, but we seem to work it out on the field. Everyone works together, we work together, and we can pick up for each other. It seems to be working pretty good.”

Willey, a defensive end who made life hard for Storey all afternoon, said he and the defense took satisfaction in stymieing the Panthers.

And yeah, they were motivated by the noise leading up to game.

“All we’ve been hearing this week is they ground and pound, ground and pound, and they’re just going to drive it right down the middle, but we were ready for it,” Willey said. “We stopped it. We’ve been working all week on it. We’ve been practicing in the crappy weather just for this moment.”

Inland Lakes coach Travis Meyer lauded the leadership of his tough-as-nails senior group that has the Bulldogs on the brink of a state championship.

“More than anything, it shows the way that they’ve led these (younger) guys,” Meyer said. “They had a goal and everything they’ve done, whether they’re injured or not, they battled toward that goal. They kept kids on track no matter the situation, because our senior class has been in disrepair for most of the year, or this season at least.”

For others on the team, they’re thrilled that those seniors get to play for all the marbles next week.

“They lead the way, that’s for sure,” I-L junior quarterback Aidan Fenstermaker said. “They’re not 100%, but everything we do is for those seniors. They’re the leaders of this entire program, and they show it. They deserve every bit of this win and next week. We’re not 100% healthy at all. Three of our top five players were out with injuries. They’re still playing, they’re toughing through it, but they’re not 100%, and that just shows how we can lift each other up.”

JAKE WILLEY: Big Play Jake: Willey coming up clutch, leading way in final games with Inland Lakes football

REGIONAL CHAMPS: Wild finish: Inland Lakes football edges St. Ignace in regional final thriller

Inland Lakes senior defensive end Jake Willey (right) sacks Pickford quarterback Tommy Storey during Saturday's MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 state semifinal clash at Pickford. Willey and the I-L defense shut out the Panthers in a 12-0 victory.

After all the countless days and hours of work put in during the offseason until now, a talented I-L senior class will look to lead the way one last time and lift the Bulldogs to state glory.

“For us seniors, it’s everything,” Willey said. “We’ve never been this far, and we’ve put in the work ever since our freshman year to be in this exact spot, going to states next week.

“This has been a goal, it’s been our dream ever since year one, our freshman year, and it’s amazing.”

Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at jgreenleaf@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @sportsCDT

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Resilient Inland Lakes football seniors lead way into state title game