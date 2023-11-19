Inland Lakes football reflects on exceptional season, heartbreaking state final loss

MARQUETTE — Even before the playoffs started, not too many out there had Inland Lakes football penciled into a state championship game in November.

Inland Lakes coach Travis Meyer knows that was the case.

Following the Bulldogs’ heartbreaking 30-26 MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 state title loss to Martin on Saturday, Meyer, who took over an ailing I-L program five seasons ago, reflected on the kind of memorable campaign it was for his Bulldogs (11-2), who delivered a thrilling postseason that the entire Indian River community won’t forget anytime soon.

“It’s a sour ending, but you’re insane to complain about 11-2. To lose at this point is nothing negative,” Meyer said. “One of the boys in the press time (after the game) did a better job and said the season was just surreal. They talked about it being a journey and they were finally leading the way for some of the younger guys, and it was so much better than anything I could’ve said.

“It’s a tough way to lose, but we still played a four-point game in a state championship when no one really thought we belonged here – and we absolutely proved that we did. We just came up four points short at the end. I mean, it’s 48 minutes, period.”

Inland Lakes senior Payton Teuthorn (2) attempts to get past Martin's Taegan Harris (1) during a MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 football state championship game at the Superior Dome in Marquette on Saturday.

Following I-L's postgame news conference, Meyer returned to embrace family, as well as his players, who gave everything they had for against an outstanding opponent.

The Bulldogs looked poised to capture a first-ever state title after junior quarterback Aidan Fenstermaker muscled his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run with 6:35 left. Inland Lakes pushed its lead to 26-6, but it didn't end up being enough.

Behind a sensational fourth-quarter display from junior quarterback Gavin Meyers, the Clippers stormed all the way back and earned an incredible title repeat. For the game, Meyers finished 16-of-22 passing for 216 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 142 yards and scoring the game-winning TD, a 20-yard run, with just five seconds remaining.

“It’s amazing,” Martin coach Brad Blauvelt said. “I’m not gonna lie – doubt creeps into your head when it’s 20-6, they’re driving down the field, they’re running the clock. We made plays when it counted the most.”

Fenstermaker finished 13-of-19 for 213 yards passing, with two TD’s going to senior Jake Willey and another to Andre Bradford, who raced 65 yards to put the Bulldogs up 20-0 in the third quarter.

“He’s a player,” Meyer said of Fenstermaker, who also carried 17 times for 80 yards. “I don’t care if people consider him a running back. He threw for 1,200 yards with as little as we threw, and that says you’ve got some level of skill. I mean, he wasn’t out there throwing over the top on play action. We were lining up and throwing the ball, and he was doing well.”

Inland Lakes coach Travis Meyer congratulates junior quarterback Aidan Fenstermaker during the second half of Saturday's state title game against Martin in Marquette.

Bradford caught six passes for 162 yards and Willey finished with 75 yards on five receptions, including a 24-yard score that gave Inland Lakes a 14-0 lead on the final play of the first half.

Defensively, senior Payton Teuthorn’s 10 tackles led the Bulldogs. Fellow senior Grant Blumke made nine tackles and intercepted a pass, Mitch Crawford had eight tackles, Jake Willey added seven tackles and a sack, Shane Crawford recorded six tackles and a sack, and Fenstermaker had six tackles.

Meyer also touched on his stellar senior class, which led admirably during I-L's remarkable postseason run that featured victories over Alcona, St. Ignace and Pickford. During the regular season, the Bulldogs captured a third consecutive Ski Valley Conference title.

“They’ll be around, they’re not done,” Meyer said of his seniors. “We’ve got coach (Payton) Teuthorn and (Grant) Blumke. I mean, they already started calling it stuff like that, and Old Man Jake (Willey). They’re going to put us on the right track still. They learned 8-man football with our coaching staff. Like, we didn’t know what we were doing and brought them into it at the same time we made the transition, and they bought in, they pushed, and they got us here.”

The Inland Lakes students, and other supporters of the program, were treated to a thrilling postseason football run they'll never forget.

