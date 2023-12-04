Inland Lakes' Fenstermaker, Willey make AP's 8-Player All-State football first team

INDIAN RIVER – During the Inland Lakes football program’s remarkable run over the last few seasons, arguably no two players have been more crucial to the Bulldogs’ success than Aidan Fenstermaker and Jake Willey.

After delivering stellar campaigns on the field this past fall, the two Bulldogs are now being recognized as some of the best players in the entire state for 8-Player football.

On Monday, Fenstermaker and Willey earned nods on the 2023 Associated Press 8-Player All-State first team. Fenstermaker made the team as a quarterback and Willey was named as a wide receiver.

Fenstermaker, a junior signal-caller for Inland Lakes, had one of the greatest statistical seasons in the history of the program, rushing for 1,775 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also passing for 1,333 yards and 17 touchdowns. Defensively, Fenstermaker was also impactful, recording seven interceptions and tallying 63 tackles. Recently, he was named the Ski Valley Conference’s Football Player of the Year.

Willey, who earned All-State honorable mention recognition as a junior, had a sensational senior season, catching 39 passes for 731 yards and eight scores. On defense, the versatile Willey made 68 stops and intercepted three passes.

Together, the I-L duo helped lift the Bulldogs to a third consecutive Ski Valley Conference title, a regional championship, and a state runner-up showing. Inland Lakes fell just short of winning the MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 title after being narrowly beaten by defending state champion Martin, 30-26, at the Superior Dome in Marquette in November.

Inland Lakes senior wide receiver Jake Willey recently earned a nod on the Associated Press 8-Player All-State football first team.

Other notable players making the AP’s 8-Player All-State first team included Pickford’s Tommy Storey (athlete) and Newberry’s Matthew Rahilly (running back).

Adrian Lenawee Christian’s Sam Lutz was named the AP’s Player of the Year, while Marion’s Chad Grundy was recognized as the AP’s 8-Player Coach of the Year.

Here’s a look at the entire 2023 AP 8-Player All-State football team:

First Team

Quarterback: Sam Lutz, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Quarterback: Aiden Fenstermaker, Inland Lakes

Running back: Dylan Ball, Deckerville

Running back: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry

Wide receiver: Jake Willey, Inland Lakes

Wide receiver: Mekhi Wingfield, Concord

Offensive line: Max Nason, Powers North Central

Offensive line: Tyler Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Offensive line: Josh Walman, Climax-Scotts

Defensive line: Easton Boggs, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Defensive line: Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe

Defensive line: Grant Vedrode, Merrill

Linebacker: Nolan Staniszewski, Bridgman

Linebacker: Paul Towler, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Defensive back: Cole Pendred, Au Gres

Defensive back: Ian Popp, Norway

Athlete: Eli DeYoung, Gobles

Athlete: Tommy Storey, Pickford

Kicker: Tyler Groothuis, Portland St. Patrick

Punter: Vergel Heath, Wyoming Tri-Unity

Coach: Chad Grundy, Marion

SECOND TEAM

Quarterback: Charlie Pagel, Bridgman

Quarterback: Gavin Riske, Concord

Running back: Joel Fisher, Morrice

Running back: Lane Gorzinski, Powers North Central

Wide receiver: Alex Ortman, Norway

Wide receiver: Ethan Wickham, Camden-Frontier

Offensive line: Kevin Guilliani, Forest Park

Offensive line: Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Offensive line: Hayden Rader, Pickford

Defensive line: Nick Halberg, St. Ignace

Defensive line: Preston Holman, Deckerville

Defensive line: Myles Spencer, Kingston

Linebacker: Haylen Buell, Martin

Linebacker: Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts

Defensive back: Danny Marcotte, Lake Linden-Hubbell

Defensive back: Gavin Prielipp, Marion

Athlete: Owen Corliss, Kingston

Athlete: Wade Haskins, Bridgman

Athlete: Gavin Meyers, Martin

Punter/Kicker: Eli Brainard, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Coach: Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterback: Cole Baij, Norway; Hunter Garza, Deckerville

Running back: Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts; Dawsen Lehew, Marcellus; Mason Mansfield, Gobles

Wide receiver: Taegen Harris, Martin; Jesse Miller, Adrian Lenawee Christian

Offensive line: Carter Bell, Gobles; Myles Spencer, Kingston

Defensive line: Ethan Halfman, Carson City-Crystal; Gabe Luck, Newberry; Travis Smith, Morrice; James Williams, Marion

Linebacker: Hayden Amundson, Norway; Ryan Binkley-Potts, Brown City; Nicholas Martin, Maple Valley; Cole Meyer, Marion; Xavier Wilkes, Gobles

Defensive back: Landon Simpson, Portland St. Patrick

Coach: Brad Blauvelt, Martin; Brett Gervais, Lake Linden-Hubbell

