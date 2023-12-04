Inland Lakes' Fenstermaker, Willey make AP's 8-Player All-State football first team
INDIAN RIVER – During the Inland Lakes football program’s remarkable run over the last few seasons, arguably no two players have been more crucial to the Bulldogs’ success than Aidan Fenstermaker and Jake Willey.
After delivering stellar campaigns on the field this past fall, the two Bulldogs are now being recognized as some of the best players in the entire state for 8-Player football.
On Monday, Fenstermaker and Willey earned nods on the 2023 Associated Press 8-Player All-State first team. Fenstermaker made the team as a quarterback and Willey was named as a wide receiver.
Fenstermaker, a junior signal-caller for Inland Lakes, had one of the greatest statistical seasons in the history of the program, rushing for 1,775 yards and 26 touchdowns, while also passing for 1,333 yards and 17 touchdowns. Defensively, Fenstermaker was also impactful, recording seven interceptions and tallying 63 tackles. Recently, he was named the Ski Valley Conference’s Football Player of the Year.
ALL-SKI VALLEY FOOTBALL: Inland Lakes' Aidan Fenstermaker named Ski Valley Conference's Player of the Year
SUPERIOR DOME BOUND: Yooper Dome bound! Inland Lakes reaches first-ever football state title game with 12-0 win at Pickford
BULLDOG SENIORS: Inland Lakes football seniors have their moment in sun after semifinal win at Pickford
Willey, who earned All-State honorable mention recognition as a junior, had a sensational senior season, catching 39 passes for 731 yards and eight scores. On defense, the versatile Willey made 68 stops and intercepted three passes.
Together, the I-L duo helped lift the Bulldogs to a third consecutive Ski Valley Conference title, a regional championship, and a state runner-up showing. Inland Lakes fell just short of winning the MHSAA 8-Player Division 1 title after being narrowly beaten by defending state champion Martin, 30-26, at the Superior Dome in Marquette in November.
Other notable players making the AP’s 8-Player All-State first team included Pickford’s Tommy Storey (athlete) and Newberry’s Matthew Rahilly (running back).
Adrian Lenawee Christian’s Sam Lutz was named the AP’s Player of the Year, while Marion’s Chad Grundy was recognized as the AP’s 8-Player Coach of the Year.
Here’s a look at the entire 2023 AP 8-Player All-State football team:
First Team
Quarterback: Sam Lutz, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Quarterback: Aiden Fenstermaker, Inland Lakes
Running back: Dylan Ball, Deckerville
Running back: Matthew Rahilly, Newberry
Wide receiver: Jake Willey, Inland Lakes
Wide receiver: Mekhi Wingfield, Concord
Offensive line: Max Nason, Powers North Central
Offensive line: Tyler Salenbien, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Offensive line: Josh Walman, Climax-Scotts
Defensive line: Easton Boggs, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Defensive line: Alex Pranger, Grand Rapids NorthPointe
Defensive line: Grant Vedrode, Merrill
Linebacker: Nolan Staniszewski, Bridgman
Linebacker: Paul Towler, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Defensive back: Cole Pendred, Au Gres
Defensive back: Ian Popp, Norway
Athlete: Eli DeYoung, Gobles
Athlete: Tommy Storey, Pickford
Kicker: Tyler Groothuis, Portland St. Patrick
Punter: Vergel Heath, Wyoming Tri-Unity
Coach: Chad Grundy, Marion
SECOND TEAM
Quarterback: Charlie Pagel, Bridgman
Quarterback: Gavin Riske, Concord
Running back: Joel Fisher, Morrice
Running back: Lane Gorzinski, Powers North Central
Wide receiver: Alex Ortman, Norway
Wide receiver: Ethan Wickham, Camden-Frontier
Offensive line: Kevin Guilliani, Forest Park
Offensive line: Gabe Popko, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Offensive line: Hayden Rader, Pickford
Defensive line: Nick Halberg, St. Ignace
Defensive line: Preston Holman, Deckerville
Defensive line: Myles Spencer, Kingston
Linebacker: Haylen Buell, Martin
Linebacker: Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts
Defensive back: Danny Marcotte, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Defensive back: Gavin Prielipp, Marion
Athlete: Owen Corliss, Kingston
Athlete: Wade Haskins, Bridgman
Athlete: Gavin Meyers, Martin
Punter/Kicker: Eli Brainard, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Coach: Bill Wilharms, Adrian Lenawee Christian
HONORABLE MENTION
Quarterback: Cole Baij, Norway; Hunter Garza, Deckerville
Running back: Luke Lawrence, Climax-Scotts; Dawsen Lehew, Marcellus; Mason Mansfield, Gobles
Wide receiver: Taegen Harris, Martin; Jesse Miller, Adrian Lenawee Christian
Offensive line: Carter Bell, Gobles; Myles Spencer, Kingston
Defensive line: Ethan Halfman, Carson City-Crystal; Gabe Luck, Newberry; Travis Smith, Morrice; James Williams, Marion
Linebacker: Hayden Amundson, Norway; Ryan Binkley-Potts, Brown City; Nicholas Martin, Maple Valley; Cole Meyer, Marion; Xavier Wilkes, Gobles
Defensive back: Landon Simpson, Portland St. Patrick
Coach: Brad Blauvelt, Martin; Brett Gervais, Lake Linden-Hubbell
Contact sports editor Jared Greenleaf at jgreenleaf@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @sportsCDT
This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Inland Lakes' Aidan Fenstermaker, Jake Willey make AP's All-State football first team