Injury Wrap: Packers want you at wide receiver

Davante Adams (toe) won't be on the field in Week 7. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Another week of injuries, and several big names are impacted. Get out the clipboard and let’s take a good look around.

• The Green Bay receiver situation is a gigantic mess. Davante Adams (toe) won’t play against Oakland, though Geronimo Allison (chest) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ankle/knee) both have a shot, despite missing the full practice week. Unknown Allen Lazard, who flashed late in the Detroit game, has a chance to lead this team in targets. Good luck with this skeleton crew, Aaron Rodgers.

• The Cardinals have been careful with David Johnson (ankle) all week, and Kliff Kingsbury calls him a game-time decision at the Giants. Chase Edmonds is an interesting plug-and-play if Johnson gets scratched. Christian Kirk (ankle) is another game-time call.

• Amari Cooper (quad) isn’t close to 100 percent, but he wants to play in the Sunday night showdown against Philadelphia. He’s good enough to wait on, just be sure to have a late-game caddy you can pivot to, as needed. Michael Gallup (knee) had a limited practice week but is expected to go.

• Alvin Kamara (ankle/knee) is ruled out for the game at Chicago. Ordinary Latavius Murray steps in as the featured back, though the Bears defense is a difficult draw. Enigmatic Jared Cook (ankle) is also ruled out.

• Evan Engram (knee) and Saquon Barkley (ankle) are both expected to play against Arizona, but the Giants won’t have Sterling Shepard (concussion).

• Malcolm Brown (ankle) is the odd man out for the Rams, setting up Todd Gurley (full practice Friday) and Darrell Henderson to lug the mail against Atlanta.

• Although Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) worked all week, the Bears are still tagging him as questionable. Nonetheless, context clues point to him starting against New Orleans.

• With Will Dissly (Achilles) out for the year, Luke Willson takes over as Seattle’s starting tight end.

• The Patriots don’t expect to have Josh Gordon (knee) for the grudge match against the Jets. Phillip Dorsett and Jakobi Meyers possibly slide into flex value with Gordon out. Rex Burkhead (foot) looks like a game-time decision; too risky for fantasy players to wait for.

• Chris Herndon (hamstring) hasn’t been working out. Perhaps he’ll be ready for a Week 8 return, but he won’t play Monday.

• The Titans hope to have Delanie Walker (ankle) against the Chargers, but he was unable to practice Friday after two partial days. Double-check on Walker before you commit Sunday. Ryan Tannehill takes over for slumping Marcus Mariota.

• Deebo Samuel (groin) won’t play at Washington, tidying the Niners receiving tree. Raheem Mostert (knee) is questionable.

• A.J. Green (ankle) remains week-to-week; he won’t go against Jacksonville. With the trade deadline looming, Cincinnati has a difficult decision to make.

• The Raiders need a grab bag at receiver, with Tyrell Williams (foot) out at Green Bay. Most of all, this probably means a heavy market share for tight end Darren Waller.

• The Ravens are going slow with Hollywood Brown (ankle); he’s out at Seattle. I still don’t trust this team’s downfield passing game.

• Dede Westbrook (shoulder) had a limited practice Friday and might be able to play at Cincinnati. I’m trying to find more stable options. The Jags are also banged up at tight end, with Geoff Swaim (concussion) out of the mix.

• DeSean Jackson (abdomen) remains week-to-week.

• Devin Singletary (ankle) had a full week and should be ready for a healthy workload against Miami, along with Frank Gore. The Bills are 17-point favorites over the hapless Dolphins.

• Chris Thompson (toe) won’t go against San Francisco. Adrian Peterson is the early-down back, with Wendell Smallwood an option on third down.