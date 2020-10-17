Injury Wrap: Melvin Gordon out, Julio Jones returns

Melvin Gordon didn't travel with the Broncos in advance of Sunday's game at New England. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Weirdest year of our lives. Here’s the status report for Week 6.

• Melvin Gordon (illness) didn’t travel with the Broncos to New England; Phillip Lindsay (toe) will be needed substantially in his first game back. Royce Freeman is the secondary option. Tight end Noah Fant (ankle) is also ruled out, but QB Drew Lock (shoulder) is expected to return.

• Although it’s doubtful Julio Jones (hamstring) is 100 percent, the Falcons removed him from the injury report and plan to use him at Minnesota. Russell Gage (shoulder) and Hayden Hurst (back) missed some practice time this week but should play.

• Sammy Watkins (hamstring) won’t be available for the revenge game at Buffalo. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman will battle for extra snaps. Kansas City added Le’Veon Bell this week, setting up an interesting backfield in a week or two. Bell, of course, won’t be available Monday. Get it while you can, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

• Davante Adams (hamstring) is expected to play at Tampa Bay. Remember, he wanted to return Week 4, but the Packers held him back.

• The Patriots listed Julian Edelman (knee) as questionable, standard operating procedure. He’s expected to run his normal snaps against Denver.

• Although the Buccaneers have had cluster injuries with their receivers all year, Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring), and Scotty Miller (hip/groin) are off the report this week. The Bucs do list Leonard Fournette (ankle) as questionable, not that he’s a viable fantasy option at the moment. Ronald Jones has his occasional missteps in the passing game, but he’s been running well.

• Diontae Johnson (back) was ruled out Friday, giving you more reason to fire up your newly-rostered Chase Claypool.

• The Browns expect to have Odell Beckham (illness) and Jarvis Landry (hip/rib) for the grudge match at Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield (chest) is also listed as questionable and had a partial week of practice.

• As expected, the Vikings will rest Dalvin Cook (groin), with an eye towards next week’s bye. Minnesota has a critical Green Bay game waiting for Week 8 and would like Cook available then. Alexander Mattison is the most obvious chalk of the week, taking aim at a leaky Falcons defense.

• Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) took reps all week and is fully expected to start the Sunday night home game against the Rams.

• Darius Slayton (foot) missed some time this week and is listed as questionable. He’s been the only playable target in the Giants passing game all year. Sterling Shepard (toe) hopes to return in Week 7.

• Mo Alie-Cox (knee) won’t play against Cincinnati, which might push you to a Trey Burton rental. Jordan Wilkins (calf) is a game-day call, perhaps pushing Jonathan Taylor closer to a full-time afternoon. Colts LB Darius Leonard (groin) is unlikely to play.

• D.J. Chark (ankle) missed two days of practice before a limited Friday. He’s no sure thing against Detroit, bumping up the interest in rookie WR Laviska Shenault (it helps that the Lions still won’t have CB Desmond Trufant). Tyler Eifert (neck) is also listed as questionable.

• The Eagles continue to play the waiting game on DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot); they’re out for Week 6. Travis Fulgham is the team’s No. 1 target by default, and figures to draw the burden of Baltimore’s best coverage; that said, the Ravens aren’t sure on CB Jimmy Smith (knee) or CB Marcus Peters (thigh).

• Kyle Allen (shoulder) gets another start for the WFT at New York. Antonio Gibson (toe) had two full days after a limited Wednesday; he’ll go.

• Sam Darnold (shoulder) isn’t ready to return, which means Joe Flacco gets the call at Miami. The Jets will probably be without their most important lineman, LT Mekhi Becton (shoulder). Other than Jamison Crowder, we dare you to start any Jets.

• Curtis Samuel (knee) missed some time this week and is listed as questionable. He’s just the fourth option in this offense these days, picking up the crumbs left from Mike Davis, Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore.

