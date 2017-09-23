Injury Wrap: Jordan Reed a game-night call, Sam Bradford out again

The first two weeks weren’t so bad on the injury front, but Week 3 is a mess. There’s a lot to unpack. Let’s jump to it.

• Context clues point to Jordan Reed (various) playing Sunday night against Oakland, but you better have a pivot option, just in case. Reed had two partial practices through the week. Vernon Davis is one caddy for Reed owners to consider, or perhaps Jared Cook on the other side of the field. Rob Kelley (ribs) had a week of limited practices and seems likely to play, though you hopefully have a better option, given we’re not in bye-week season yet. If I had to use one Washington back, I’d dial up Chris Thompson, even on his modest touch count.

• DeMarco Murray did some limited work Friday after resting the two previous days. He’s a game-day call, and even if he plays, look for Derrick Henry to be prominently involved against Seattle.

Rookie WR Corey Davis (hamstring) was ruled out early in the week. Normally this might push you to Rishard Matthews as a proactive option, but Seattle’s secondary must be respected.

• Sam Bradford (knee) is week-to-week, and to make things even more ominous, he visited Dr. James Andrews this week. We know he won’t play Sunday against Tampa Bay, so it’s the Case Keenum show again. We have no choice but to pull back somewhat on Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph.

• Amari Cooper (knee) missed some early-week practice but is fully expected to play at Washington.

• The Giants have at least 99 problems but Odell Beckham’s ankle isn’t one — he’s off the injury report this week, and will go at Philadelphia. A potential sleeper (even if it’s just a stash-and-hope play) is RB Orleans Darkwa; Paul Perkins hasn’t done a thing through two weeks, and the Giants are considering a change.

• Andrew Luck (shoulder) remains out indefinitely. Nothing new on that front. The Colts also won’t have Marlon Mack (shoulder) for their home game against Cleveland.

• Melvin Gordon (knee) had a limited week of practice and will need a double-check on Sunday, though context clues point to him playing against the Chiefs.

• Rex Burkhead (ribs) won’t go for New England, which could push Dion Lewis into some sort of role. We already feel pretty good about Mike Gillislee and James White, especially with the Patriots 14-point favorites over Houston. Chris Hogan (knee), Rob Gronkowski (groin), and Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) are all expected to play after limited practice weeks, but do your diligence Sunday.

• Tyler Eifert (back) and John Ross (illness) won’t play at Green Bay. It’s the first game for new OC Bill Lazor; the Bengals fired Ken Zampese after their winless and touchdown-less 0-2 start.

• Randall Cobb (chest) is unlikely to play, which puts Geronimo Allison on the sleeper radar for deeper leagues and DFS players ($10 minimum at Yahoo). Jordy Nelson (quad) had a full week of practice; check on him Sunday, but his prospects look good.

• With Corey Coleman (broken hand) out several weeks, Rashard Higgins and Kenny Britt are expected to start at Indianapolis. Higgins was productive last week (7-95-0), Britt was not (1-2-0).

• Terrance West (calf) might be limited on game day, not that the Ravens don’t have other options. Javorius Allen excels in the passing game, and Alex Collins was used to close out last week’s win. Ben Watson is an interesting play at tight end, off a strong game, and he might be needed more with Maxx Williams out. (Remember this is a London game — 9:30 AM ET — and Yahoo has the broadcast.)

• Jay Ajayi (knee) is expected to go Sunday, though he skipped the first two days of the practice week. The Jets rushing defense was trampled at Oakland last week. Jarvis Landry (knee) and DeVante Parker (ankle) had full sessions Friday; Ajayi a partial session.

• Austin Seferian-Jenkins is off the suspended list and might play for the Jets in Week 3. You can’t roll him out right away, but in deeper leagues, I’ll consider the wait-and-see stash value.

• Jimmy Graham (ankle) should be able to play this week, given that he practiced in full Friday. He’s listed as questionable. I don’t blame fantasy owners for looking elsewhere, given how terrible Graham (four catches, nine yards) has looked through two weeks.

Read More