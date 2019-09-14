Injury Wrap: Joe Mixon trending up, Mike Williams questionable

We were hearing positive Joe Mixon news at the end of the week (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

It’s Week 2 and the injury report isn’t too messy yet. Here’s a look around.

• Joe Mixon (ankle) did some work Friday after missing the two previous days. He’s trending in the right direction, but get that Sunday confirmation. I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling optimistic about the Zac Taylor offense.

• Mike Williams (knee) is questionable and considered a game-time call at Detroit. In Week 2, without the bye weeks in play, you probably have playable fallbacks. Ah, the cursed Chargers. The team is hopeful Hunter Henry (knee) will return this year; if you don’t have IR spots or a very large bench, he’s a rueful fantasy cut. Kicker Michael Badgley (groin) had a partial practice week and might play, but you don’t want to risk anything on a kicker who might not be 100 percent.

• Sam Darnold (mono) is expected to miss multiple games. The Jets have a Week 4 bye; perhaps Darnold will be ready to return in Week 5. Trevor Siemian is the stand-in. Le’Veon Bell (shoulder) did some work Friday and is expected to go Monday against Cleveland.

• James White is uncertain for Sunday’s game at Miami, as his wife is expecting a child any day now. More potential fun for Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead (the minimum $10 in Yahoo DFS). Antonio Brown was with the Patriots all week and is likely to make his debut.

• Derrius Guice (knee) landed on injured reserve Friday, which means he’s out at least two months. He had surgery Thursday. Adrian Peterson takes over as the early-down back, with Chris Thompson still the third-down option. Jordan Reed (concussion) is out indefinitely, giving Vernon Davis some deeper-league appeal.

• The Giants figure to rely on Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram against Buffalo; there isn’t much else here. Golden Tate is still serving his four-game suspension, and Sterling Shepard (concussion) won’t play Week 2.

• The Ravens are expecting to have Mark Andrews (foot), Mark Ingram (shoulder) and Hollywood Brown (hip) for Sunday’s home opener against Arizona. All three had limited practice weeks.

• Keke Coutee (ankle) had a good week of practice and isn’t even on the injury report. He’ll play against Jacksonville. Incidentally, his last name is pronounced Q-T.

• Albert Wilson is dealing with calf and hamstring injuries and won’t play against New England.

• Although JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe) was gimpy at the end of the New England blowout, he’s not on the injury report and had two full days of practice to end the week. I expect the Steelers to bounce back strong here — for whatever reason, New England has their number. Ben Roethlisberger has a solid resume in these spots.

• Dante Pettis (groin) is likely to play at Cincinnati, but I need a show-me game before I go anywhere near him. Tevin Coleman (ankle) is out indefinitely, putting Raheem Mostert into the sleeper discussion and custom-dictionary list.

Follow the Yahoo fantasy football crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Brad Evans, Matt Harmon, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski and Tank Williams