Injury Wrap: Game-day calls for Adrian Peterson, Rishard Matthews

Adrian Peterson is no sure thing for Week 13 (AP/Rick Scuteri)

December is here and the fantasy games are critical for many of us. Let’s take a long, deep look around.

• Adrian Peterson (neck) missed the entire week of practice and will be a game-time decision against the Rams. It’s a later start, making it more of a hassle for fantasy owners. D.J. Foster and Kerwynn Williams are Arizona’s fallbacks if Peterson can’t go. For all the ballyhoo over Peterson’s two big games in Arizona, he’s still averaging just 3.5 YPC for the Cardinals.

• Rishard Matthews (hamstring) had a partial workout Friday after missing the earlier sessions this week. He’ll be a game-time decision Sunday against Houston.

• Jameis Winston (shoulder) is set to start at Green Bay, but some of his primary targets are dinged up. DeSean Jackson (foot) was limited during the practice week, and the slumping Cameron Brate is battling a sore hip. Doug Martin (concussion) is ruled out, which paves the way for Jacquizz Rodgers and Peyton Barber, and maybe Charles Sims.

• With Charcandrick West (personal) out for Week 13, the Chiefs are down to Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt in the backfield.

• The Panthers kept Greg Olsen (foot) out of team practice all week, though Olsen did some preparation on the side. He’s a game-time decision at New Orleans. Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) worked the past two days and should play through his questionable tag.

• Ameer Abdullah (neck) had a limited Friday practice after sitting out the two previous days. He’s not an attractive start at Baltimore.

• Alex Collins (calf) had two full practice to end the week and figures to play against Detroit.

• The Raiders are scrambling for receivers, down Michael Crabtree (suspension) and Amari Cooper (ankle/concussion). Seth Roberts has been a staple of this offense for a while — inefficient as he may be — and Cordarrelle Patterson has dart-throw appeal. The matchup is right, with the Giants coming to town.

• Aaron Jones (knee) did some work this week and might be able to play against Tampa Bay. Meanwhile, Ty Montgomery (ribs) was placed on injured reserve. Look for Jamaal Williams to start in Week 13.

• With Damien Williams (shoulder) out for Week 13, Kenyan Drake figures to be the main man against the Broncos.

• Robert Woods (shoulder) might be out for two more weeks. At minimum, scratch him for Sunday’s game at Arizona. Josh Reynolds could be of interest; he posted a 4-37-1 line last week.

• Kelvin Benjamin (knee) is out indefinitely for the Bills, and Jordan Matthews (knee) is questionable. Although Zay Jones hasn’t been an efficient receiver, he’s likely to see plenty of volume by default. Charles Clay (knee) is expected to play, though he has poor history against the Patriots.

• Mike Davis (groin) has worked with the Seahawks, and might be ready for some kind of a role against Philadelphia. Good luck behind that putrid offensive line. Jimmy Graham (ankle) is expected to play.

• Sterling Shepard (headaches) says he’s good to go Sunday at Oakland. He’ll be working with QB Geno Smith, taking over for the benched Eli Manning.

• The Steelers are hoping to get JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) back Monday at Cincinnati. Antonio Brown (toe) is a little dinged up; let’s see what he does in the Saturday workout.

• Chris Hogan (shoulder) remains out indefinitely; he won’t dress at Buffalo.

• Matt Forte (knee) hopes to play against Kansas City, though he’ll probably share time with Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.

• Mike Williams (knee) remains a non-factor for the surging Chargers. He won’t play against Cleveland.

• Will Fuller (ribs) remains week-to-week for the Texans. He won’t play at Tennessee.

• Allen Hurns (ankle) won’t play Sunday, if you want a clearer path to Marqise Lee or Dede Westbrook.

• Falcons CB Desmond Trufant (concussion) won’t play against Minnesota, good news for the Vikings receivers (notably Stefon Diggs).