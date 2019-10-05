Injury Wrap: Backfield dancing with New England, Kansas City

Is it finally going to be a Sony Michel week? (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Another week, another clipboard full of injuries. Let’s get to it.

• Rex Burkhead (foot) will not play at Washington. James White and Sony Michel theoretically pick up some extra work, and perhaps the Patriots will make room for rookie Damien Harris. Josh Gordon (knee) was not listed on the final injury report.

• Tevin Coleman (ankle) had a limited practice week and is questionable for Monday's game with Cleveland. Just what we need, more viable options in the San Francisco backfield.

• Saquon Barkley (ankle) remains week-to-week, and won’t play against Minnesota. Wayne Gallman gets a tougher matchup than last week, but he still has a very high floor for touches.

• Damien Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against Indianapolis. It's a messy situation, with the late start and other quality players here. LeSean McCoy (ankle) is not on the injury report. Sammy Watkins (hamstring/shoulder) logged a partial practice Friday and is now listed as questionable. Be sure to double back for confirmation Sunday.

• Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is a game-time decision, while Colt McCoy will be Washington’s starting quarterback. The home team is a two-touchdown underdog against New England.

• Sam Darnold (mono) isn’t ready to return. Luke Falk gets thrown to the wolves at Philadelphia; perhaps the Eagles DST will be a good play here. The Jets get TE Chris Herndon back off suspension next week.

• James Conner (ankle) isn’t 100 percent, but he wasn’t on the final injury report. He’ll be the lead guy at home against Baltimore. Double-check Sunday on JuJu Smith-Schuster (toe), who is listed as questionable.

• Michael Gallup (knee) will return against Green Bay, a boost to the entire offense and Dak Prescott in particular.

• Marlon Mack (ankle) had a full practice Friday, suggesting he'll go Sunday at Indianapolis. T.Y. Hilton (quad) had partial work the last two days and is also trending in the right direction. Parris Campbell (abdominal) will not play.

• The Bills consider Devin Singletary (hamstring) a game-time call at Tennessee. Figure on him needing some amp-up time either way; as much as I love Singletary long term, I'll keep rolling with Frank Gore for now. Buffalo does expect Josh Allen (post-concussion) to play.

• Tyreek Williams (foot) missed the full week of practice, putting his status in doubt for the London game against Chicago.

• Brandin Cooks is in the concussion protocol after taking a shot Thursday at Seattle. If he can't go Week 6, even with the extra time, Josh Reynolds is the next man up.

• DeSean Jackson (abdomen) remains week-to-week. He won’t play against the Jets.

• Jamaal Williams (concussion) is out for the game at Dallas, clearing Aaron Jones to get bell cow work. Davante Adams (toe) is ruled out; Jake Kumerow is set as the third receiver.

• Jarvis Landry is out of the concussion protocol, pointing to him playing Monday at San Francisco.

• Christian Kirk (ankle) will not play against Cincinnati, which pushes KeeSean Johnson to possible deep-league value.

• Mike Williams (back) is expected to play against Denver, and Melvin Gordon is expected to make his first appearance of the year, roughly in an even time-share with Austin Ekeler.

• Tampa Bay took Chris Godwin (hip) off the final injury report, so lock and load at New Orleans.