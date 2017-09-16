Injury Wrap: Another wait for Odell Beckham

It’s not the worst of injury weeks, but we have a signature wide receiver at the top, again. Let’s dive right into it.

• Odell Beckham (ankle) has been practicing this week, though he remains iffy for Monday’s game against Detroit. Context clues point to Beckham playing, but he certainly won’t be 100 percent. The Giants will release their injury designations later on Saturday. Make sure you have a late-swap option for Monday, just in case.

• The Patriots have excellent receiving depth, but it will be tested again this week. Obviously Julian Edelman is out for the year, and they won’t have Danny Amendola (concussion) at New Orleans. That could lead to more looks for Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan, and perhaps backs James White and Rex Burkhead will see more involvement in the passing game.

• The hits keep coming for the Cardinals — John Brown (quad) won’t play at Indianapolis. Tight end Jermaine Gresham (ribs) missed the full practice week.

• Danny Woodhead (hamstring) went on IR this week, so scratch him for at least eight weeks. Javorius Allen is the best pass-catching back on the current roster. WR Michael Campanaro (ankle) was limited Friday.

• Thomas Rawls (ankle) had a full week of practice and should play against the Niners, though Seattle’s messy offensive line is a problem.

• LeSean McCoy (wrist/groin) took a maintenance day Friday but is expected to go at Carolina. It’s hard to imagine McCoy holding up for a full season, but the Bills need him — right now, Mike Tolbert is ostensibly their No. 2 back.

• Sam Bradford (knee) had an MRI this week and was limited in practice. The Vikings are listing him as questionable, though he’s expected to go at Pittsburgh.

• Anything has to be better than Scott Tolzien — the Colts will start QB Jacoby Brissett against Arizona. Andrew Luck (shoulder) remains out indefinitely.

• Terrance Williams (ankle) is unlikely to play at Denver, not that you want to proactively attack the Broncos secondary.

• Josh Doctson (hamstring) did some work at practice but remains questionable. After a lost rookie year and a lost summer, I don’t see how you can roster him, let alone start him.

• It’s another week without Benny Cunningham (ankle), not that Tarik Cohen owners have to worry about him. Jordan Howard (shoulder) should be able to play at Tampa, though he had a limited practice week.

• The Patriots defense was exposed in the opening loss to Kansas City, and it won’t have Dont’a Hightower (knee) at New Orleans.

• Chargers CB Jason Verrett (knee) won’t go against Miami, good news if you’re trying some of Miami’s passing options. On the other side, Miami will be without ILB Rey Maualuga (hamstring).

• Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey (ankle) could be a game-day call after missing the full week of practice.