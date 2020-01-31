Injury worries Kelce and Coleman will be fit for Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl

Photograph: Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are set to go into Sunday’s Super Bowl at full strength, with all 53 active players on each roster participating in Friday’s practice session.

“Everyone is good,” said 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. “That was the goal.”

49ers running back Tevin Coleman had been coping with a shoulder injury but Shanahan said he will play on Sunday. “He’s worked his tail off to get healthy,” Shanahan said. “He’s good to go. He’s confident.”

Defensive lineman Chris Jones, tight end Travis Kelce, center Austin Reiter and tight end Deon Yelder had been listed on the injury report for the Chiefs but they practiced on Friday, and their head coach, Andy Reid, says he expects them to play on Sunday.

On Saturday, the teams will stage walk-throughs for their gameplans but other than that they will save their strength for Sunday’s showdown. “We’ll make sure the substitutions are right, then get a team picture, and we’re out of here,” Reid said.

The 49ers are chasing a sixth championship, which would see them join the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams with the most Super Bowl titles. The Chiefs’ last Super Bowl victory came 50 years ago, in 1970.

The Chiefs, led by last season’s MVP Patrick Mahomes, are marginal favorites to win Sunday’s game. There had been fears the game could be affected by rain but the forecast is for a dry evening with a temperature of 68F (20C) at kickoff.