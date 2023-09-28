Injury update and what's on the line for No. 9 Oregon football against Stanford

No. 9 Oregon (4-0) at Stanford (1-3)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.

How to watch: TV — Pac-12 Networks. Radio — KUJZ-FM (95.3) | Sirius: 133 | XM: 197

Odds: Oregon is a 27-point favorite

What's at stake for Oregon football?

As No. 9 Oregon football prepares to take on unranked Stanford in the Bay Area, here are some things to know ahead of Saturday's matchup.

Oregon and Stanford are 7-7 against each other since the 2009 season with four of those losses for the Ducks coming at Stanford Stadium, including in 2021 when then-No. 3 Oregon lost 31-24 in overtime to the unranked Cardinal. It was the fourth time during the past 14 games that a top-10 Oregon team lost to Stanford.

"Yeah, this has always been interesting game every single time we play because they're always a good team and always ready to go against us," Oregon starting right guard Steven Jones said. "You can't take this week lightly. Stanford's always been a good team and going down there, it's always gonna be a tough road game. So you know, I'm just excited to get after it."

Oregon coach Dan Lanning said Wednesday afternoon he wasn't pleased with Tuesday's practice but a day later the team responded.

“We challenged them coming in and they really brought it today," he said. "Good competing across the board. We’re gonna get better and excited for this weekend.”

Lanning said part of the unique prep that goes into playing the Cardinal in Stanford Stadium is understanding the Ducks probably won't be able to feed off the energy of a rowdy opposing team crowd. In two home games, Stanford has an average attendance of 30,947 in their 50,500-seat stadium.

"I mean, this is a bring your own juice game, right?" Lanning said. "It's gonna be a different atmosphere. But if you step on the grass and it means something to you, you're gonna step on there and try to perform to a certain level because you have pride in the game."

Streaks on the line for the Ducks

A win would make Oregon 5-0 for the first time since 2013.

A win would be the Ducks' fourth over Stanford in the last five meetings.

A win would give the Ducks a 17-game win streak over unranked opponents.

Oregon football injury update

Lanning broke protocol after Saturday's win against Colorado to announce that running back Noah Whittington would be out for a few weeks at least with a left leg injury suffered in the third quarter.

Whittington, who had run for 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries against the Buffaloes, eventually was taken from the sideline to the locker room on a cart.

Serving as Oregon's No. 2 rushing option this season, Whittington had run for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also had 10 catches for 78 yards.

"We're going to miss Noah, you don't just replacing Noah with a player and especially his demeanor and his work ethic," Lanning said. "But we've got some great backs in that room that are ready to fill those shoes."

Bucky Irving remains the Ducks' top running back. He has 305 yards and three TDs on 37 carries, and also has 15 receptions for 114 yards.

Jordan James has also been getting a decent workload this season and has produced 209 yards and six TDs on 28 carries. He also has four catches for 24 yards.

After Irving and James are freshmen Dante Dowdell, who has 58 yards and a score on 11 rushes, and Jayden Limar, who has 52 yards and a score on 10 rushes.

“We’re just gonna keep eating and (Whittington) gotta know we’re just gonna be out there running hard for him," Irving said.

About Stanford Cardinal football

The Cardinal are 1-3 under first-year coach Troy Taylor, with their only win a 37-24 victory on opening weekend against Hawaii, a team the Ducks beat 55-10 on Sept. 16.

Their losses have come against Pac-12 foes USC (56-10) and Arizona (21-20), and Taylor’s former team at Sacramento State (30-23).

For a program that has such a rich tradition at quarterback, Stanford is not living up to its past this season.

Taylor has been playing two quarterbacks in a 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore Ashton Daniels and a 6-2, 215-pound sophomore Justin Lamson, and neither have been having great success as the Cardinal rank 11th in the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (210.25) and 10th in points (22.25) and yards (374).

Daniels is 45-of-76 passing for 534 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lamson is 19-of-42 for 307 yards, no touchdowns and two picks.

“We’re trying find somebody to emerge and give us a spark and we’re really kind of feeling it out,” Taylor said. “I want to play one quarterback. It’s definitely not a tactic, it’s just one of those things trying to find the best chance to get us to move the football.”

Per game statistical comparison

Scoring offense: Oregon, 54.0 points per game; Stanford, 22.5

Scoring defense: Oregon, 13.25 points allowed per game; Stanford, 32.75

Total offense: Oregon, 570.75 yards per game; Stanford, 374.0

Total defense: Oregon, 264.0 yards allowed per game; Stanford, 430.0

Rushing offense: Oregon, 232.0 yards per game; Stanford, 163.75

Rushing defense: Oregon, 105.25 yards allowed per game; Stanford 122.25

Pass offense: Oregon 338.75 yards per game; Stanford, 210.25

Pass defense: Oregon, 158.75 yards allowed per game; Stanford, 307.75

Turnover margin: Oregon, plus-5; Stanford, minus-3

Third-down conversion: Oregon, 47.8%; Stanford, 44.6%

Opponent's third-down conversion: Oregon, 33.9%; Stanford, 33.3%

Penalties: Oregon, 8.5 per game; Stanford, 7.0

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: What to know for Oregon football at Stanford: Injury update, stats